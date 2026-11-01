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Golden State Warriors Announce Injury Report vs. LA Clippers (Nov. 1)

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Steph Curry and Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 21: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts at the end of the game with Draymond Green #23 during a 119-109 Warriors win in the season opening game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on October 21, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors began their six-game homestand on Friday with a huge comeback win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Steph Curry had a huge night, scoring 31 points to lead the Warriors to their third straight win. Their bench also came up big in erasing the Lakers’ 25-point lead, combining for 50 points.

The Warriors are back in action on Sunday, welcoming the LA Clippers to the Chase Center.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report vs. Clippers

Steph Curry
GettySteph Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after making a basket against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on October 30, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

On Saturday, the Golden State Warriors released their injury report against the LA Clippers.

The Warriors have six players on their injury report, including major players like Steph Curry and Draymond Green.

Sunday’s matchup is the first game of a back-to-back, so the Warriors ruled out Curry and Green to give them extra rest ahead of Monday’s game against the Phoenix Suns.

Curry is dealing with a right knee injury, while Green is nursing a back issue.

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors
GettyDraymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the first half of the preseason game against the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center on October 10, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

The other four players on the injury report are Kristaps Porzingis, Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody and Gui Santos.

Porzingis continues to be away from the Warriors, and it’s possible he won’t ever suit up for the franchise again.

Butler and Moody are recovering from knee surgeries, though both are expected to return later this season.

Santos is listed as probable with left knee tendinitis. He was cleared for Friday’s game, so it won’t be surprising if he gets upgraded to available against the Clippers.

Warriors This Season

Brandin Podziemski and Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
GettyStephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts with Brandin Podziemski #2 after a three-point shot against the Los Angeles Clippers to go up 120-117 in the second half of an NBA play-in tournament game at Intuit Dome on April 15, 2026 in Inglewood, California.

After a ho-hum summer, the Golden State Warriors entered the 2026-27 NBA season without a ton of expectations.

Steph Curry signed a two-year extension, but the Warriors roster wasn’t built to contend for a playoff spot.

The Warriors began the season on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers. They were blown out at Crypto.com Arena, followed by two more losses to the Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns.

Yaxel Lendeborg, Golden State Warriors
GettyYaxel Lendeborg #1 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers during their preseason game at Chase Center on October 16, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

However, rookie Yaxel Lendeborg’s inspired play and Curry’s greatness helped Golden State beat the Denver Nuggets for their first win of the season.

They then beat the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier this week before getting their revenge on the Lakers on Friday.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Golden State Warriors Announce Injury Report vs. LA Clippers (Nov. 1)

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