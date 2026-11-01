Warriors Make Key Steph Curry Decision Ahead of Clippers Game

On Sunday, the Golden State Warriors continue their six-game homestand by welcoming the LA Clippers to the Chase Center.

The Warriors started the homestand with a huge comeback win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday as part of the 2026 NBA Cup. They erased a 25-point deficit to earn the 112-95 victory and avenge their season-opening loss.

Steph Curry delivered a vintage performance, but the Warriors made a key decision regarding the 38-year-old superstar on Saturday.

Steph Curry’s Status vs. Clippers Revealed

The Golden State Warriors released their injury report against the LA Clippers on Saturday.

Steph Curry is one of six players on the report and one of five players ruled out of Sunday’s game. He will sit out the first game of a back-to-back to continue managing his injured right knee.

Curry has been dealing with runner’s knee since last season, which caused him to miss nearly half of the games. He is expected to play in Monday’s game against the Phoenix Suns, unless something changes in the next 48 hours.

The other players on the Warriors injury report are Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody, Kristaps Porzingis and Gui Santos. Green’s back is under management as part of the team’s back-to-back plans.

Butler, Moody and Porzingis have not played this season, while Santos is listed as probable.

Santos will likely get cleared to play before tip-off and start at small forward.

Steph Curry on Warriors Finding Their Identity

There weren’t a lot of expectations for the Golden State Warriors entering this season. They didn’t have a great offseason, and they began the campaign with three losses.

However, the Warriors have now won three in a row against the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers.

Steph Curry told reporters in his postgame media availability how they are finding their identity as a team two weeks into the season.

“The fact that we’ve won three in a row and against three pretty good teams, two on the road, like that shows what we’re capable of,” Curry said. “You have to just bottle that up and stay in the moment as much as possible. I think the biggest thing is guys are getting more comfortable with who they’re out there with.”

“We’re starting to find a vibe of who we can be, and nobody’s getting ahead of ourselves,” he added. “We got to keep doing it.”

Their next opponents, the LA Clippers, are 1-4 and have lost four in a row.