Rockets’ Fred VanVleet Sends Emotional Message After Win vs. Warriors

The Houston Rockets improved to 9-3 this season after snapping the Golden State Warriors‘ eight-game winning streak on Wednesday.

One of the reasons for the Rockets’ success has been the return of Fred VanVleet. The veteran point guard has stabilized the team’s offense after missing all of last season due to an injury.

In 10 games this season, VanVleet is averaging 13.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.3 steals. He’s shooting 43.0 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from 3-point range.

Fred VanVleet’s Emotional Message After Win

Speaking on Inside the NBA after their 115-108 win, Fred VanVleet was asked about his feelings on making an impact on the Houston Rockets after missing the entire 2025-26 season.

“It’s a joy, it’s a pleasure and just grateful to be back,” VanVleet said. “Bring some of that stability to this group. We got a good team this year, so I’m enjoying every day and that the game is taken away from me for a full year. You know, I think 500 days or something in between games, so I’m appreciating every minute.”

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VanVleet suffered a serious knee injury during an offseason workout last year. He tore his right ACL and had to undergo surgery. He opened up about the long road to recovery and rehab process he went through over the past year.

“There’s no stakes,” the one-time champ said. “There’s no consequences when you don’t play. You don’t get to feel the hurt of a loss the same as getting that energy out, being able to get the escape of being on the court for the night. So, you miss all of those things, but that feels like so long ago. I’ve been back already. It feels like I haven’t missed a step.”

If the Rockets can stay healthy, they have a real shot at contending in the Western Conference this season. They are currently third in the West standings, just behind the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs.

Draymond Green Credits Fred VanVleet for Houston’s Success

On the latest episode of his podcast, Draymond Green credited Fred VanVleet’s return for the improved performances of the Houston Rockets this season.

“Houston is playing a lot better this year,” Green said via Basketball Network. “Fred VanVleet is the quarterback of that team. He is the floor general of that team, and when he went down last year, that Houston team was never the same.”

Green added that VanVleet is not just a floor general, but he’s also one of the team’s leaders. He even called the veteran guard a difference-maker for a potential rocket run.