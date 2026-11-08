Kevin Durant Makes His Feelings About Suns Clear After Phoenix Return

Kevin Durant left his latest matchup against the Phoenix Suns with another loss, but his postgame comments carried affection for the city he once called home. Following Houston’s 102-99 defeat Saturday, the Rockets forward addressed his relationship with Phoenix and made clear that he holds no personal grievances there.

“It’s a normal, regular game. I played here for 2.5 years, bro. It’s not that deep. I loved living in Phoenix. I miss it every day, to be honest with you. My favorite place to live in the league. But outside of that, I’ve got no problems with anybody here,” Durant said, via Fadeaway World.

That answer came after fans booed Durant during introductions and whenever he handled the ball. He acknowledged the return without presenting it as a personal confrontation, instead emphasizing how much he enjoyed living in Phoenix.

Durant recorded 21 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists as Houston absorbed its third defeat. He converted five of his 14 shots overall and one of seven attempts from long range.

Kevin Durant addresses Phoenix amid Matt Ishbia dispute

Durant’s comments followed a public disagreement with Suns owner Matt Ishbia over the franchise’s approach to building a contender.

During a CNBC Sports interview, Ishbia revisited his early decisions after purchasing the organization in December 2022. He described prioritizing expensive talent before establishing a clear organizational direction.

“I kind of just threw money at the problem,” Ishbia said, via Basket News.

He also named Durant while explaining why adding elite players did not produce the championship outcome he sought.

“There was not a defined culture and north star where we were going and therefore bringing in super talented players like Kevin Durant doesn’t necessarily lead to championships.”

Durant subsequently answered Ishbia on X. His response also included a reference to Dillon Brooks’ March 2026 DUI arrest, drawing Brooks into the exchange.

Brooks, who went to Phoenix in the Durant trade, later praised Ishbia after Saturday’s victory. While discussing the Suns’ defense against Durant and Alperen Sengun, who combined to shoot 10-for-30, Brooks credited the team’s collective approach.

“That’s our culture. We play hard, we play together and we try to challenge ourselves to do great. So shout out to Mat,” Brooks said.

Against that backdrop, Durant’s postgame remarks offered his current assessment of Phoenix: he still misses the city and said he has no issue with anyone there.

Devin Booker and Kevin Durant affirm their friendship

The matchup also brought warm comments between Durant and Devin Booker, even after Booker helped decide the result against his former teammate.

Booker delivered nine consecutive points during the fourth quarter and finished with 24. He added three assists, three steals, and two rebounds, making 10 of 24 shots and two of nine 3-point attempts.

Durant praised Booker’s ability to convert difficult opportunities, including his late scoring.

“That’s what he does, that’s what he gets paid for. That’s why he is a Hall of Famer,” Durant said.

Booker expressed a similar appreciation for their connection.

“I’m always going to embrace that friendship, that brotherhood, no matter what. Before he even came here, I was always a fan. So, it’s going to continue to grow,” Booker said.

For Durant, the return included a difficult shooting performance and a vocal opposing crowd. His own description of Phoenix, however, centered on fond memories, an enduring friendship, and a city he continues to miss.