Kevin Durant Makes Hall of Fame Case For Former Phoenix Suns Teammate

Kevin Durant praised former Phoenix teammate as a “Hall of Famer” after he led the Suns to a 102-99 win over Durant and the Houston Rockets.

According to Durant, Suns’ Devin Booker is a surefire Hall of Famer after Booker scored a game-high 24 points, including nine straight in the final minutes, a 17-footer, step-back jumper, three-pointer, and driving layup, to break a 93-93 tie.

During the game, Booker played his 745th career game with the Suns, passing Steve Nash for third place on the franchise’s all-time list.

“He got loose, he got some screens. He was able to hit some tough one’s too. He’s just a great shot maker,” Durant said of Booker in an interview with reporters. That’s what he does, that’s what he gets paid for. That’s why he’s a hall of famer.”

Durant noted that Booker excels at using screens and knocking down difficult shots.

Durant spent two and a half seasons alongside Booker in Phoenix before being traded to Houston in 2025.

What Is Devin Booker’s Hall of Fame Case

Devin Booker’s Hall of Fame case is a subject of active debate, balancing high-level individual scoring and international hardware against a relatively thin collection of regular-season individual honors.

Booker entered the NBA as a teenager and established himself as one of the premier scorers in the league, including a historic 70-point performance against the Boston Celtics in 2017 and piling up over 16,500 career points before turning 30.

Booker won two Olympic gold medals with USA Basketball, including in Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024, significantly bolstering his resume since the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame heavily weighs FIBA and Olympic achievements.

He is a five-time NBA All-Star and led the Suns to the NBA Finals in 2021 as a primary option.

However, Booker has not won an MVP, scoring title, or regular-season individual crown, and his teams have faced periods of heavy rebuilding or early playoff exits outside of their 2021 Finals run.

Booker, nonetheless, still has a lot of years left in him, which could still improve his career resume.

Devin Booker Talks About His Relationship With Kevin Durant

Devin Booker has consistently described his relationship with Kevin Durant as a deep brotherhood and a “full-circle moment.”

Even after Durant was traded to the Houston Rockets, Booker emphasized that their bond extends.

Booker has shared that he was a fan of Durant long before they ever shared an NBA floor, calling the experience of playing alongside one of his idols “a joy” and something he never takes for granted.

“I’m always going to embrace that friendship, that brotherhood, no matter what,” he said. “Before he even came here, I was always a fan. So, it’s going to continue to grow. Obviously, it was going to be a high-intensity game every time we play them for Dillon (Brooks) and Jalen (Green) too, so I’m glad we got a win for them.”

Booker values what he learned from Durant’s work ethic, size, and elite scoring craft during their time together with the Phoenix Suns and Team USA.