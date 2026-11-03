Rockets’ Ime Udoka Announces Major Reed Sheppard News Before Celtics Game

The Houston Rockets will welcome back one of their promising young guards Monday night, just in time for an early-season showdown between two of the NBA’s hottest teams.

Rockets coach Ime Udoka confirmed that Reed Sheppard will play against the Boston Celtics at Toyota Center after missing three consecutive games because of a lower back strain.

Even more encouraging for Houston, the 22-year-old guard will return without a minutes restriction.

The news provides another boost for a Rockets team that has won six of its first seven games, although Udoka also revealed a setback involving veteran center Clint Capela.

Ime Udoka Confirms Reed Sheppard’s Return Against Celtics

According to Houston Chronicle reporter Varun Shankar, Udoka confirmed before Monday’s game that Sheppard had been cleared to return.

The coach also indicated that the former Kentucky standout would not face any limitations on his playing time.

Sheppard had initially been listed as questionable on the NBA’s official injury report because of a low back strain.

He last played Oct. 28, finishing with seven points, three rebounds and four assists in Houston’s 132-100 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The injury subsequently sidelined him for three straight games.

Before his absence, Sheppard had appeared in four contests, averaging 10.5 points, 4.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals.

He also made 2.3 3-pointers per game while averaging 23.3 minutes.

Although his shooting has been inconsistent, Sheppard’s ability to stretch the floor and create opportunities for teammates has made him a useful part of Houston’s rotation.

His return gives Udoka another ballhandler alongside Fred VanVleet and Marcus Smart.

Rockets Lose Clint Capela Against Boston

While Sheppard is returning, Houston will be without Capela.

The veteran center was ruled out Monday after rolling his right ankle during the Rockets’ previous game.

Capela had initially been listed as questionable before being downgraded to out.

His absence further depletes Houston’s frontcourt depth, with Steven Adams already sidelined because of a right soleus strain.

That leaves Alperen Sengun carrying a heavier responsibility in the middle.

Sengun has emerged as one of Houston’s most important offensive players, combining interior scoring with the passing ability to facilitate the team’s offense.

Without Capela and Adams, Udoka could also turn to smaller lineups involving Jabari Smith Jr. and Kevin Durant.

Rockets Face Major Test Against Surging Celtics

Houston enters Monday’s matchup with a 6-1 record, having bounced back from Friday’s 116-111 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Boston, meanwhile, has won five consecutive games after dropping its season opener.

The Celtics enter the contest at 5-1, setting up an intriguing early-season clash between two teams with championship aspirations.

Sheppard’s return could provide valuable offensive flexibility against a Boston defense capable of pressuring opposing ballhandlers.

His perimeter shooting should also help create space for Durant, Sengun and Smith.

For Udoka, getting another healthy contributor back is welcome news as the Rockets seek to build on their strong start.

And with no minutes restriction, Sheppard will have an opportunity to immediately reestablish himself in Houston’s rotation.