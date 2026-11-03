Rockets’ Kevin Durant Gets Into Heated Exchange With Reporter Over Shot Attempts

The Houston Rockets won the game, and Kevin Durant wanted that fact to remain central when a reporter asked about his limited shot attempts. The question prompted a pointed exchange with Varun Shankar. Durant pushed back on the individual focus before explaining why his influence extends beyond shooting.

Chancellor Johnson shared video of the conversation and described it as a light back-and-forth. Durant’s tone didn’t follow that definition. According to Johnson, it was the third game this season in which Durant attempted fewer than 10 shots. That context explains the question, although Durant disagreed with how his performance was being examined.

Kevin Durant Challenges Question About Shot Attempts

“We won the game. Why are you singling me out?” Durant said.

Durant then brought teammate Jabari Smith Jr. into the discussion, questioning why changes in his own involvement were receiving attention. His comparison challenged the premise that one player’s scoring opportunities should become the focus after a victory. He kept returning to the outcome.

“Jabari had 30 last game, he only had 14 tonight. Are you going to talk about his variety? Do you have a solo cam on me? We won the basketball game,” Durant said. “I don’t mean it as a criticism,” Shankar responded. “Yes you do,” Durant replied.

The exchange showed a disagreement over the question’s intent. Shankar said he was not criticizing Durant, while Durant interpreted it differently. Johnson’s description matters when assessing the tone rather than assuming the conversation represented a serious confrontation. However, for fans who heard the tone. They may have a different opinion.

Durant Explains How His Presence Helps Rockets

“My presence on the court regardless is just opening it up for everybody,” Durant said. “As soon as I step on the court, so you don’t have to give me the ball. They’re gonna double-team, shade guys to me even when I don’t have the ball. My presence alone is impactful to the game of basketball. I don’t have to shoot, I don’t have to dribble. Just me being out there is going to cause a reaction out of the defense, and my team is taking advantage of it.”

That explanation gives Rockets fans something beyond the verbal exchange. A defender leaning toward Durant can leave less help available elsewhere. Teammates can benefit from that attention without Durant recording a shot or an assist on the possession.

However, fewer attempts alone cannot establish whether Houston used him effectively. The quality of the offense, defensive coverage and available opportunities all matter. Durant’s argument was that his involvement should be evaluated through those details.

For Houston, the objective is turning defensive attention into productive possessions. Durant believes his teammates are doing that. His answer made clear that winning carries more weight for him than reaching a shot total.