Lakers Get Major News on Luka Doncic’s Injury Status for Sunday’s Game vs Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers continued their impressive winning streak on Wednesday night as they dispatched the Milwaukee Bucks 123-112. JJ Redick’s team has now won seven in a row and will aim for eight Sunday on the road against the Phoenix Suns.

The biggest team news ahead of the game is that superstar guard Luka Doncic looks certain to play. The Slovenian went off during the fourth quarter on Wednesday with an ankle injury. However, that looks to be a scare and nothing more.

According to Bleacher Report, the Lakers will most likely have the full privilege of the league’s current leading scorer on Sunday.

“Luka Doncic woke up with no pain in his ankle on Thursday and is feeling good, per @ShamsCharania. Luka injured his ankle on a step-back but is expected to play in the Lakers’ next game,” Bleacher Report wrote in a post.

Doncic, 27, tweaked his right ankle after landing awkwardly after hitting a step-back jumper. He managed to make a free throw for the and-one before going off with just over four minutes left and didn’t return.

Luka Doncic Expected to Feature in Lakers Next Game After Injury Scare

Doncic has been the main reason the Lakers are sitting at the No. 1 seed in the West. The Slovenian superstar and last season’s top scorer is putting up his best scoring average of his career. He hasn’t finished below fifth in scoring in the last six seasons and that looks likely to continue.

Before going off against the Bucks, Doncic scored 32 points, five rebounds and five assists. In his absence, the Lakers rallied behind Austin Reaves (18 pts) and Sandro Mamukelashvili (season-high equaling 23 pts) to see off the win.

More than anything, Doncic will want to be available for every game as much as he can after his injury disappointment before the playoffs last season. He has played 11 of the Lakers 13 games this season missing two games due to low back tightness.

Fortunately, the Lakers were victorious in those couple of games, however, playing for an extended period without Doncic is not what Redick will fancy.

Lakers Aim to Continue High Momentum

The Lakers travel to Phoenix next with both franchises not in much different form at the moment. The Suns are not in a seven-game winning streak but they have won four of their last five including an impressive victory over the Houston Rockets who are just behind the Lakers in the Western Conference standings.

The Lakers will face yet another tough game in their current four consecutive road fixtures. However, with the Doncic update being positive, Los Angeles will feel confident of making it eight wins on the bounce and further put some daylight on the No. 1 seed.

After the Suns, the Lakers will follow their four road games with four home games against the Charlotte Hornets, two against the Utah Jazz and Sacramento Kings. Altogether, these teams have fewer wins than L.A. this season.

With Doncic currently listed as questionable, Redick may try to be cautious and keep him for those four home games.