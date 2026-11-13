Lakers Get Good Trade News on Athletic 6’10” Center as Deal Potentially in Reach

The Los Angeles Lakers are still speculated to be keeping an eye out for a possible center addition. With Walker Kessler as the starter, there isn’t much faith in Kevon Looney to be the direct backup.

Several names have been speculated including Milwaukee Bucks’ Jericho Sims. His current situation in Milwaukee may open an opportunity for the Lakers to acquire the 6-foot-10 big.

According to Bucks Roundtable’s Demetrius Montero, Sims may not be utilized to the fullest under new head coach Tyler Jenkins.

“Sims had a breakout year under (Doc) Rivers’ tutelage last season,” Montero wrote. “He started a career-high 19 games, averaged 5 points and 5.5 rebounds in 19.7 minutes per game. Rivers relied on him because multiple injuries to former superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo limited him to a career-low 36 games. Sims capitalized on the opportunity and proved he could be a reliable backup center. He’s been an afterthought in Jenkins’ rotation. Myles Turner and Kel’el Ware, acquired via the Antetokounmpo trade, eat most of the center minutes.”

Sims has played eight games so far this season all from the bench and is averaging a career-low 9.1 minutes per game. The Bucks could entertain a move if they get some flexibility however little.

Lakers’ Picks Could Interest Bucks GM

The Lakers may have plans to bring in more roster additions but they don’t have the needed luxury to pursue certain trades. Sims, however could be a perfect target — a cheap deal and the Bucks likely needing draft assets rather than pieces.

“If Pelinka and Bucks general manager Jon Horst negotiate a deal for Sims, it’s likely about draft compensation,” Montero added. “Sims is earning $2.8 million as an expiring deal, and the Lakers aren’t trading their young players earning that same range. (Lakers GM Rob) Pelinka nearly exhausted his entire pick cabinet to pry Kessler away from the Utah Jazz. Los Angeles has one first-round swap and up to three second-rounders available. Both second-rounders from Washington could intrigue Horst, as they are in 2031 and 2032.”

Heading into a rebuild post-Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee will want every draft asset it can lay its hands on. For Sims, a couple of second-rounders could be enough.

Sims Has the Potential to Be an Ideal Backup

Sims, 28, is not a revolutionary backup choice but he is at the right age and trade cost to give the Lakers an option at one of their needed positions. The Lakers traded Deandre Ayton and Jaxson Hayes which could have to an extent solved their backup needs. However, both deals played a part in some of their major offseason business.

Sims will add decent rebounding abilities and can provide screening and rim protection even with few minutes under his belt.

“Sims isn’t as skilled as Ayton, the No. 1 pick in 2018, but he fits better with the Lakers’ talented backcourt,” Montero wrote. “His athleticism is reminiscent of Jaxson Hayes, Los Angeles’ backup last season. The 6-foot-10 center’s task would be simple: catch lobs and rebound. He excelled in those areas when Rivers coached Milwaukee.”

The Lakers know that Kessler won’t always be available and a decent backup will be key to continuing their momentum throughout the regular season and in the postseason.





