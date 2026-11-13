Lakers Make Roster Decision on $4M Back Up Center Amid Red-Hot 11-2 Start

The Los Angeles Lakers may be the most fascinating team in basketball more than three weeks into the 2026-27 season.

The Lakers have multiple roster holes, especially in the frontcourt, but find themselves with an 11-2 record, the best mark in … no, not just the Western Conference — *eyes grow bigger in shock* — but the NBA. Mhm, yep.

But one injury and things could spiral out of control. Right now, the Lakers are literally hoping star big man Walker Kessler, one of the marquee offseason acquisitions around the league during the summer, doesn’t miss time. Because they don’t have another answer.

Lakers Are Decided on Their Recent Big Man Signing

After acquiring Kessler from the Utah Jazz, the Lakers signed three-time NBA champion Kevon Looney to a one-year contract. It was clear from the get-go that Looney couldn’t be counted on for consistent back up minutes. But that’s what makes the Lakers’ 11-2 start all the more impressive, and their need for another big man all the more apparent. According to The Athletic’s Dan Woike, Looney is already an afterthought in L.A.

This is Year 3 for JJ Redick and this coaching staff, and they’ve exceeded win total expectations in each of the previous two,” Woike wrote. “It’s a group that’s very strong when it comes to developing game plans and covering up weaknesses. And even if they miss Reaves for some time with a heel injury, they’re problem solvers. I think they’ve earned belief that they can figure out almost anything that comes their way — with one exception. This team really can’t afford to lose Kessler for any extended amount of time. The Lakers have already decided that Kevon Looney isn’t a workable backup center, and they have limited trade assets to address that (at a time when supply for backup centers is low and demand around the league outside of the Lakers is high).”

L.A. Has Until Trade Deadline to Work Something Out

What have recent NBA champions shown us? That depth is king when it comes to winning it all.

If the Lakers (somehow) don’t land a consistently playable back up center before the deadline strikes in February, we can kiss their championship hopes goodbye. In other words, it is simply unrealistic for the Lakers to play Kessler, who has a notable injury history, north of 35 or 40 minutes in the playoffs, where games often take place every other night, and expect a favorable outcome.

Kessler is off to a strong start and is showing why the Lakers weren’t wrong to expend two first round picks and a pair of first round pick swaps to acquire him. The 25-year-old star has also once again established himself as one of the premier rim-protectors in the NBA, maybe the best outside of that freakishly tall guy down in the Lone Star State.

Woike reported recently that the Lakers are on the lookout for another big man, saying that L.A. could address the position through a trade or signing.

The Lakers may continue rolling in the early part of a long regular season, but a deal will need to get done soon.