Lakers Quietly Regretting Rui Hachimura Decision After 80% 3-PT Shooting Game

Yes, it is only preseason. But, man, would those four 3-pointers in 15 minutes have Los Angeles Lakers fans on fire throughout the night and into this morning.

Former Lakers star Rui Hachimura lit it up in his Clippers preseason debut, scoring 21 points and cashing four of his five 3-point attempts. After a productive summer playing for the Japan national team, Hachimura looks revitalized and like he is ready to have the best season of his career. After all, there is no more Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves to share shots with.

The Lakers moved in a completely different direction this offseason, which explains why they elected not to bring back Hachimura, who signed a two-year deal worth a modest $28 million with the cross-town rival.

Lakers May Regret Letting Hachimura Walks if He Continues to Pop Off

Stephen Curry may have been on the court, but the one throwing flames was Hachimura, who added five rebounds in his stellar performance in Sunday’s preseason opener.

After sinking a 3-pointer off an expertly executed screen, Hachimura took one dribble and put his opponent in the basket just moments later.

Rui Hachimura in the first half of his @LAClippers preseason debut: 🎯 21 PTS (10 in 2Q, game-high)

🎯 5 REB

🎯 4-5 3PM

🎯 8-11 FGM

🎯 15 MIN The Clippers lead the Warriors, 55-43 at the break! https://t.co/XfWgjsmn2H — NBA (@NBA) October 5, 2026

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Sunday was just a continuation of what Hachimura did last spring for the Lakers. Without Doncic on the court, Hachimura emerged as the Lakers’ second-best player. He shot a historic clip from the 3-point line and showed off his ability to be an efficient three-level scorer.

“This is what I do. It’s not new. You guys have been seeing it,” Hachimura said after his performance. “But with a new team, Ty and the coaching staff they’ve been communicating, I’ve been communicating with them, how much they want me to be aggressive. Especially on the offensive side… We talk about the things I like, the things I don’t like. They’ve been good with that. They’re making the right calls. That’s why I got easy shots.”

The 28-year-old swingman became a fan-favorite in his 3 ½ seasons with the Lakers. Last week, he reflected on his time with the franchise.

“It was a great three or four seasons with the Lakers,” Hachimura expressed, according to Clippers reporter Farbod Esnaashari. “I had a great time, they took really good care of me. It was time to move on, I’m happy that I’m here with the Clippers. One of the best organizations to have this arena, coaches, trainers, everybody.”

Will L.A.’s Hachimura Replacement Pan Out?

It appears that the Lakers view newcomer Sandro Mamukelashvili as not only as Hachimura replacement but an upgrade. Why else would they pay him $52 million over four seasons?

Mamukelashvili, 27, could be just as effective as Hachimura from the 3-point line, especially if he maintains his percentage while increasing volume. Still, Hachimura is the clear-cut better perimeter shooter.

Mamukelashvili brings offensive versatility in addition to his accurate shooting beyond the arc. That’s one reason why head coach JJ Redick is already high on the Georgian big man.

“I remember when we did our free agency call with him,” head coach JJ Redick said during a recent interview. “… He said something like, ‘Where do you see me in the lineup? What do you view me as?’ I said, ‘Don’t get me started on positions right now; I hate positions. I view you as a basketball player. Him alone, he is gonna drive a lot of that versatility that we have.”

If Hachimura continues to do what he did last night, that might be an extremely high bar for Mamukelashvili to clear.

Lakers Nation, it is O.K. to hope Hachimura isn’t that good for the Clippers this season.