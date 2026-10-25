NBA Hands Down Fine to Milwaukee Bucks Player After Bulls Game

The Milwaukee Bucks have been handed another unwelcome development following their loss to the Chicago Bulls.

The NBA announced that Bucks guard Kasparas Jakučionis has been fined $2,000 for flopping during Milwaukee’s 132-125 loss to Chicago on Friday, October 23.

The punishment came after league officials reviewed the play following the game, rather than issuing a violation during live action.

“MIL’s Kasparas Jakučionis was assessed a postgame Flopping fine of $2,000 upon league office review,” the NBA announced through its official social media account.

The disciplinary action comes amid a difficult opening week for Milwaukee, which has lost its first three games of the 2026-27 regular season.

Why Did the NBA Fine Bucks Guard Kasparas Jakučionis?

The NBA determined that Jakučionis committed a flopping violation during Friday’s game against the Bulls.

Under the league’s anti-flopping regulations, players can be penalized for exaggerating contact in an attempt to influence an official’s decision.

The NBA has maintained the authority to review plays after games and issue financial penalties even when referees do not assess an in-game violation.

According to the league’s rules, postgame flopping fines begin at $2,000 and increase for repeat offenses. The NBA revised that system ahead of the 2023-24 season, adopting a financial penalty structure similar to the one used for technical fouls.

An important distinction is that the fine is assessed against Jakučionis individually, rather than the Bucks organization. It does not constitute a suspension or prevent him from playing in Milwaukee’s upcoming games.

Bucks Lose Third Straight Game to Open NBA Season

The fine adds another wrinkle to a disappointing start for Milwaukee under head coach Taylor Jenkins.

On Friday, the Bucks surrendered an early 15-point advantage against Chicago, falling 132-125 despite a 34-point performance from Tyler Herro.

Jakučionis played 23 minutes in that defeat, contributing seven points, five assists, two rebounds and two steals.

Milwaukee returned to action Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers, but the results weren’t much better. The Bucks suffered a 127-116 defeat, dropping to 0-3 on the season.

Jakučionis remained in the rotation against Philadelphia, finishing with 12 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals in approximately 25 minutes.

The 20-year-old guard, originally selected with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, is still establishing himself in Milwaukee’s backcourt.

While the $2,000 fine is a relatively minor disciplinary matter, it arrives during a stretch in which the Bucks have considerably larger concerns.

Milwaukee has allowed at least 125 points in each of its first three games, and its search for a first victory continues.