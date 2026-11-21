The Milwaukee Bucks may land their next Giannis Antetokounmpo by pulling off this Zion Williamson trade idea with the New Orleans Pelicans.

The hypothetical trade pitch comes from Episode 851 of RealGM Radio with Wes Goldberg, published on Nov. 18.

In the episode, the hosts discussed a hypothetical scenario where the Pelicans finally move on from Williamson and send him to the Bucks to fill the franchise-star void left behind after Milwaukee traded Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat earlier in the 2026 offseason.

Hypothetical Zion To Bucks Trade Framework

Milwaukee Bucks receive: Zion Williamson

New Orleans Pelicans receive: A package centered around Myles Turner and AJ Green

The hosts framed Zion as a “poor man’s Giannis” and an intriguing, low-risk gamble, who is averaging 21.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.8 assists through 16 games this season. Just like Giannis, Zion could step into the lead role and carry Milwaukee back toward competitiveness.

With the Pelicans desperately in need of a reset, moving Zion’s contract brings back much-needed perimeter shooting in AJ Green and floor-spacing rim protection in Myles Turner and potentially some more draft assets.

“I came up with a Zion trade, and it also involves the Milwaukee Bucks and Myles Turner. That’s basically the deal,” Wes Goldberg said. “Zion Williamson to Milwaukee for Myles Turner, A.J. Green and whatever picks are needed. You could include pick swaps or whatever else you need to throw in there because Milwaukee would get something back in the deal.

“But the framework would be Myles Turner and A.J. Green going to New Orleans, with the Bucks getting Zion Williamson. And I like this idea for a lot of reasons. I like Myles Turner in New Orleans.”

He added that the Bucks could re-do the experiment with Giannis and Zion, who is also a dominant paint-and-attack player.

“I kind of love the idea of trading Giannis and then, a couple of months later, turning around and going out to get Zion Williamson, just saying, ‘Let’s try this again with this guy.’ I’m kind of in on that idea,” Goldberg said.

On the offensive end, Giannis and Zion’s playstyles mirror each other closely as high-efficiency interior scorers who rely on overwhelming physicality rather than perimeter shooting.

Giannis Once Gave Zion A Major Message

In 2020, Giannis Antetokounmpo has repeatedly praised Zion Williamson’s physical dominance and power, most notably calling him a “beast” after his NBA debut and highlighting his ability to overpower defenders in the paint.

“Don’t rush the process,” Giannis said in his message for Zion. “You’re going to be a beast; the whole league knows you’re going to be a beast. Just take it step by step, day by day.”

“I wasn’t able to watch it because it was late here. But when I woke up, I watched the highlights and saw that he scored 17 points [in barely more than three minutes],” Antetokounmpo said. “It’s amazing. I’m really excited for him.”

Giannis is now with the Miami Heat, a team that many expect to compete in the playoffs in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, Zion has yet to play in the playoffs in his NBA career, and the Pelicans are currently at the bottom of the West standings.