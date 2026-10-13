Julius Randle Makes Revealing Admission After Timberwolves Trade as Chris Finch Raises Eyebrows

Julius Randle sounds like a man who needed a fresh start. Chris Finch sounds like a coach who believes his Minnesota Timberwolves needed one, too.

Three months after Minnesota traded Randle to the Brooklyn Nets as part of its offseason overhaul, the former Timberwolves forward opened up about the relief he has felt since arriving in Brooklyn.

Meanwhile, Finch offered an unusually candid assessment of Minnesota’s changing locker-room atmosphere following the arrival of LaMelo Ball.

Neither directly criticized the other. But their comments, delivered within days of each other, painted an intriguing picture of a franchise and a former player embracing life after their separation.

Julius Randle Opens Up About Life After Timberwolves Trade

Randle, who spent two seasons in Minnesota after arriving from the New York Knicks in 2024, told the New York Post’s Brian Lewis that Brooklyn has given him something he deeply appreciates: a sense of being wanted.

“When you’re somewhere where you’re really wanted, and you have that validation with an organization really appreciating you and what you bring to the table, it’s an incredible feeling,” Randle said.

He described how that support has eased the anxiety and pressure that can accompany life in the NBA.

“I damn near get goosebumps just thinking about it, because the support has been amazing,” Randle added.

The three-time All-Star didn’t explicitly accuse Minnesota of failing to appreciate him. Still, his emphasis on organizational support was striking given the circumstances of his departure.

Randle had helped the Timberwolves remain competitive in the Western Conference, but injuries and trade speculation complicated his final season.

Now back in New York, where he previously became an All-Star with the Knicks, Randle is embracing a leadership role under Nets coach Jordi Fernandez.

He also rejected the notion that joining a rebuilding Brooklyn team means accepting losing.

“I’m not here to lose,” Randle said. “I don’t think anybody’s here to lose this year.”

Chris Finch Makes Intriguing Remark About Locker Room’s New Mood

While Randle settles into Brooklyn, Finch has noticed a different atmosphere around the Timberwolves.

Speaking Monday before Minnesota’s preseason game against the Knicks, Finch praised Ball’s infectious personality and his developing relationship with Anthony Edwards.

“He’s always in a great mood,” Finch said of Ball, according to The Athletic’s Mike Vorkunov. “Always comes in smiling.”

Finch said Ball and Edwards have a natural ability to lift each other’s spirits, even when their play occasionally tests his patience.

Then came his most revealing observation.

“We referred to ourselves as a moody team in the last couple of years at times, and it’s probably gotten in our way,” Finch said. “We’ve traded moodiness for giddiness.”

The remark was notable because Minnesota parted with Randle and Naz Reid in the deal that brought Ball from Charlotte.

Finch never singled out Randle as the source of the team’s previous moodiness. His comments addressed the group rather than one former player.

Still, the contrast between Randle’s newfound comfort in Brooklyn and Finch’s enthusiasm about Minnesota’s refreshed environment was difficult to miss.

The Timberwolves have paired Ball’s creativity with Edwards’ scoring brilliance, hoping their new backcourt can push the franchise closer to its first NBA championship.

Randle, meanwhile, believes he can help Brooklyn build something meaningful.

For now, both sides appear pleased with the change.

The regular season will determine whether those good feelings translate into winning basketball.