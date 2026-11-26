On Wednesday, the Minnesota Timberwolves did what only the Indiana Pacers have done to the Oklahoma City Thunder over the last three seasons.

With a 113-106 win in Oklahoma City, Minnesota is just the second team since the 2023-24 season with a winning record against the Thunder. Last night, the Wolves improved to 14-5 on the season, placing them just one game behind the second-seeded San Antonio Spurs.

While the win was important, the bigger takeaway was LaMelo Ball’s health. In the closing minutes of Wednesday’s game, Ball, who was acquired in the offseason from the Charlotte Hornets, appeared to injure his ankle after contesting a shot attempt from Oklahoma City’s Alex Caruso.

Timberwolves Suffer Potential Injury Setback in Win

Ball landed awkwardly on his left ankle with 2:39 left to play in regulation. The 25-year-old held his ankle in pain as he stayed on the ground for a while. Ball was eventually helped to the locker room.

After the game, Wolves head coach Chris Finch raised alarm when asked about Ball’s injury.

“It looked pretty bad, but I’m not sure,” Finch said after his team’s win in Paycom Center, according to Wolves broadcaster Alan Horton.

Ball has been crucial to the Wolves’ success without star guard Anthony Edwards, who is expected to be sidelined at least several more weeks as he recovers from a knee injury. In Edwards’ absence, Ball has led the Wolves to an impressive 11-4 record, with the star guard averaging 18.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game.

But Minnesota’s top player in Wednesday’s win was forward Jaden McDaniels, who shined with 32 points just two nights after recording a career-high 34 points in a win over the Brooklyn Nets. If Ball is forced to miss time, McDaniels will step into a considerably increased role.

Wolves React to Ball’s Injury

While there is no official update on Ball’s injury as of Thursday morning, Wolves insider Jon Krawczynski noted that Ball appeared to be doing well after the team defeated the Thunder.

“Once the Wolves locker room opened to media after a 113-106 victory over the Thunder, Ball was all smiles,” Krawczynski reported for The Athletic. “The Timberwolves did not give an update on his injury, expecting to give it further examination after returning home to Minneapolis. But Ball was as animated as ever, laughing and joking with his teammates while he iced both ankles. If his demeanor is any indicator of the severity of the injury, he may have avoided a worst-case scenario.”

Said Wolves guard Ayo Dosunmu, who recorded 16 points, four assists and four 3-pointers in the seven-point win: “I’m just praying for him, hoping nothing is too serious, hoping he’s able to shake back like I know he would. I know that he wants to be out there and compete.”

Ball was critical in Wednesday’s game, where the Wolves trailed by as many as 11 points in an arena that has not been kind to opponents in recent years. Ball registered 19 points and cashed five of nine 3-point attempts.

Now, the Wolves await the official word on Ball’s injury.