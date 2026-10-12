Good News Emerges Between OKC Thunder And Cason Wallace Contract Talks

The OKC Thunder and Cason Wallace have good news to deliver to the team’s fans ahead of the 2026-2027 NBA season.

According to Marc Stein of Stein Line, the Thunder and Wallace have now opened talks about the two-way guard’s contract extension.

Stein also reported that the starting salary in the talks is around $25 million per year, citing the recent deals of Dyson Daniels and Christian Braun, both of whom share the same archetype as Wallace.

“Sources say talks between Wallace’s camp and the Thunder have begun in the $25 million range in average annual value,” the Stein Line reported.

Cason Wallace Is Seen As A Regular Thunder Starter Next Season

Following the cost-cutting offseason trade of Lu Dort to the Atlanta Hawks, Wallace is projected to step into a much larger role as a foundation of OKC’s backcourt defense.

The primary hurdle in the talks centers on whether Wallace’s camp can push his compensation beyond the $25 million baseline. The Thunder are looking to securely structure their salary books around long-term pillars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren, even against competitive market pressure.

Insiders and recent reports have warned that if Wallace doesn’t sign an extension by the October 19 deadline and instead hits restricted free agency in the summer of 2027, outside teams are prepared to offer him a deal exceeding $30 million per year.

Last season, Wallace expanded his role significantly by appearing in 77 games and making 58 starts, averaging 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 26.6 minutes per game. His offensive efficiency remained reliable as he shot 43.2% from the field and 35.1% from beyond the arc.

Wallace disrupted opponents nightly, averaging a stellar 1.95 steals per game and maintaining one of the highest defensive impacts in the league.

He carried this momentum into the postseason, notably exploding for 17 points (including five three-pointers) and 7 rebounds in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs, where the Thunder got dethroned.

Cason Wallace Reveals Mindset On Contract Talks

Cason Wallace revealed a very telling mindset amid his contract talks with the Thunder.

“Yeah, I mean, that’s between my agent and Sam. Like I said, I’m just here to get better and you know win games,” Wallace said. “I mean, it’s going to happen whenever it happens. Right now I’m not even thinking about it. We just got back together as a team. Training camp is tomorrow. So that’s really where my mind’s been at.”

Wallace added that he is looking forward to being inserted in a more prominent role this season. Wallace is expected to be a starter in the upcoming season.

“It’s not in front of my mind, honestly. First we got to get out there as a team and you know, once we start gelling together, and you know, Mark, he changes the lineups here and there. Whenever he puts me out there, I’m going to put my best foot forward,” he said.

Wallace and the Thunder will open the 2026-2027 NBA regular season on the road against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, October 20.