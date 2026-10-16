Major Good News For OKC Thunder Amid Aday Mara Possible NBA Ban

The OKC Thunder is heaving a sigh of relief about Aday Mara’s situation and availability to play in the upcoming season.

According to a Thunder spokesperson, Mara has been given a green light to play in the NBA by the league since he has played three years of collegiate basketball already. The NBA has advised that no clearance from the Spanish team is required for him to play.

“Aday [Mara] last played three years of NCAA college basketball and therefore, as advised by the NBA, no clearance from the Spanish team is required for him to play in the NBA,” the statement reads.

Mara is currently at the center of an international eligibility dispute just days before the start of the 2026-2027 NBA regular season as his former Spanish club, Basket Zaragoza, formally announced they intend to block his international transfer.

Zaragoza maintains that Mara remains under a valid contract through the 2026–27 season because his agreement was never terminated when he left Spain in 2023 to play college basketball at UCLA and Michigan.

While Zaragoza threatens legal action to protect its contractual rights, the Thunder and the NBA remain confident that the 7-foot-3 big man is eligible and clear to make his highly anticipated regular-season debut.

Mara was picked 12th overall in the 2026 NBA Draft, dominating the preseason with averages of 13.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks while shooting 78.8% from the field.

Aday Mara Has Bad Blood With His Spanish Club

Born and raised in Zaragoza, Spain, Mara made his professional debut at just 16 years old with Zaragoza during a FIBA Europe Cup match in November 2021. His breakout season came in the 2022-2023 season when he appeared in 22 Liga ACB games, averaging 5.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and nearly a block in limited minutes, which earned him a spot on the ACB All-Young Players Team.

His relationship with the club turned contentious in 2023 when the 18-year-old generational talent decided to leave Spain to play college basketball in the United States.

Zaragoza disputed his departure, demanding buyout compensation and threatening his collegiate eligibility, though the NCAA ultimately cleared him to play.

Mara went on to play for the UCLA Bruins and the Michigan Wolverines, winning an NCAA national title with Michigan in 2026 before being drafted.

Aday Mara Is The Big Spain With The OKC Thunder

Aday Mara’s towering impact has earned him a new nickname within the OKC Thunder.

“I really like Big Fella, ‘The Big Spain’ is what I call him,” Thunder veteran Kenrich Williams said during preseason. “I like Aday. I think that he has the potential to be a first-team or second-team All-Defensive-type of guy.”

Mara responded to this with a laugh.

“Last year, I was ‘The Big Goof,’ and now I’m ‘The Big Spain,'” Mara said. “So I guess I’m big something, but I like it.”

Mara is expected to be the Thunder’s backup center behind Isaiah Hartenstein. Mara is seen as a possible equalizer to San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama down the road.

For now, Mara must clear all the hurdles remaining to finally make his NBA debut against the Spurs on opening night on Tuesday, Oct. 20.