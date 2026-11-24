The Oklahoma City Thunder‘s roster is riddled with injuries.

Co-stars Jalen Williams (leg) and Chet Holmgren (knee) sustained long-term injuries earlier in the regular season while guards Cason Wallace, Alex Caruso, and Nikola Topic have missed time already.

Because of the slew of injuries, Oklahoma City is sitting just two games above .500 with a record of 10-8 ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Anthony Edwards-less Minnesota Timberwolves.

To help keep the Thunder afloat, one outlet urges the front office to pursue the signing of an NBA champion guard.

Thunder Named Top Landing Spot for NBA Champion Guard Bruce Brown

Brown spent the 2025-2026 season with the Denver Nuggets, averaging 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on 47.5% shooting and 38.5% shooting from three-point range in 82 games. He then had a short stint with the New York Knicks before being waived.

Bleacher Report encourages Oklahoma City to free up a roster spot for Brown, who would solve multiple of their biggest problems.

“Brown has been a chameleon throughout his career. A point guard in his early days, he later worked as a roll man for the Brooklyn Nets before settling in as a three-and-D option during his best years in Denver,” B/R shared. “Amid its rash of injuries, OKC could use that versatility.”

Brown would bring veteran experience, reliability, and versatility to the Thunder.

At age 30, Brown knows his way around the league. He has spent time with more than half a dozen organizations, so adjusting to new systems is something he is accustomed to. Not to mention, he helped the Nuggets hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy in 2023, meaning he is no stranger to the biggest stage.

As previously mentioned, Brown played in all 82 games for Denver last season. Only once in his eight-year career has he appeared in less than 65 games in a season. So, it is safe to say the Thunder can depend on him to be ready on a nightly basis.

Brown does not need the balls in his hands to be an impactful player. As B/R discussed, he has transitioned into a three-and-D player in the later years of his career, which is exactly what the Thunder could use. Oklahoma City is home to plenty of players capable of creating their own shot, highlighted by two-time NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Having an NBA champion to come off the bench is never a negative, especially given how banged up the Thunder’s roster is.