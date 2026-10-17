Thunder’s Alex Caruso Makes Painful Admission About Game 7 Loss to Spurs

The Oklahoma City Thunder entered last season with championship expectations, but their pursuit of another NBA title ended in heartbreaking fashion against the San Antonio Spurs. For veteran guard Alex Caruso, the disappointment of coming so close to another championship remains difficult to forget.

Oklahoma City had already experienced the feeling of reaching basketball’s mountaintop, making its postseason exit especially painful. The Thunder had the talent, experience and confidence to compete for another championship, but San Antonio ultimately ended their season in Game 7.

Caruso, who has built his reputation around toughness, defense and championship-level competitiveness, recently reflected on that disappointment during an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio. His comments revealed both the frustration of falling short and the mentality he believes Oklahoma City must embrace moving forward.

Alex Caruso Opens Up About Thunder’s Painful Game 7 Defeat

“To be that close to being on top again and [win an] NBA championship, it definitely hurts,” Caruso said, via SiriusXM NBA Radio. “That’s just part of playing the game. You can’t win every year. There’s times when you’re gonna come up short. But it’s really a time to look in the mirror.”

The veteran guard then explained why the Thunder cannot allow their disappointing finish to define what happens next.

“If you’re really about competing at the highest level, you lace the shoes back up and go back to work. Because someone’s got to win it this year.”

Caruso’s perspective carries considerable weight because he understands the difference between competing for a championship and actually winning one.

The former Los Angeles Lakers guard won an NBA championship in 2020 before helping Oklahoma City capture another title. He has experienced the excitement of reaching the top and understands how difficult it is to remain there. That’s what makes his comments particularly interesting.

Rather than blaming injuries, circumstances or the Spurs, Caruso focused on accountability and the responsibility that comes with competing at the highest level. His message wasn’t about making excuses for Oklahoma City’s elimination. It was about recognizing that championship opportunities are never guaranteed, regardless of how talented a roster might be.

The Thunder still possess one of the NBA’s most impressive collections of young talent, led by superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. With Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and an increasingly deep supporting cast, Oklahoma City has every reason to believe another championship opportunity is within reach.

However, Caruso’s comments serve as a reminder that talent alone doesn’t guarantee another title. San Antonio demonstrated how quickly the balance of power can shift in the Western Conference, particularly with Victor Wembanyama continuing to develop into one of basketball’s most imposing players.

For Oklahoma City, the challenge now involves turning the disappointment of last season into motivation without allowing that frustration to become a distraction.

Caruso understands that distinction. The Thunder cannot change what happened against the Spurs, but they can control how they respond when the next opportunity arrives. And according to Caruso, the answer is relatively simple: get back to work and compete for the championship again.