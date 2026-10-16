Thunder’s Jalen Williams Makes Hilarious Confession About Lakers Playoff Exit

The Oklahoma City Thunder have given Los Angeles Lakers fans plenty of reasons to be frustrated, but Jalen Williams recently revealed that he had some extra fun watching their reactions during last summer’s NBA playoffs.

Oklahoma City eliminated Los Angeles in a four-game sweep, with Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell emerging as one of the biggest surprises of the series. While the Lakers were trying to figure out how to slow down Oklahoma City’s offense, Mitchell was putting together one impressive performance after another.

Williams, who missed the series because of a hamstring injury, had a front-row seat to the action. However, the Thunder star admitted that watching Lakers fans react to Mitchell’s performances on social media was almost as entertaining as watching the games themselves.

Thunder’s Jalen Williams Loved Watching Lakers Fans React to Ajay Mitchell

During an appearance on The Old Man and the Three, Williams explained why Oklahoma City’s playoff series against Los Angeles was particularly entertaining despite his inability to participate.

“Bro, I don’t wanna say I was happy I was out, but that was a fun series to be out for because every time I would go straight to Twitter,” Williams said, via @OldManAndThree.

Williams also recalled being completely stunned by some of Mitchell’s performances.

“I just remember being on the sideline and yelling, ‘Oh my God,’ for like five minutes,” Williams said.

The funniest part of the situation was that Lakers fans were essentially asking the same question throughout the series: Who is Ajay Mitchell, and why can’t Los Angeles stop him?

Mitchell was hardly the player most people expected to dominate headlines entering the matchup. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the Thunder and several established stars attracting attention, Oklahoma City’s young guard was not necessarily at the top of Los Angeles’ scouting concerns.

That changed quickly. Mitchell scored 18 points in the opening game before adding 20 in Game 2. He followed those performances with 24 points and 10 assists in Game 3, proving his early success was anything but a coincidence.

By Game 4, the Lakers had every reason to take him seriously. Unfortunately for Los Angeles, knowing Mitchell was capable of taking over did not make stopping him any easier. The Thunder guard delivered 28 points in the elimination game, helping Oklahoma City complete the sweep.

For Williams, watching an unexpected contributor repeatedly frustrate one of the NBA’s most recognizable franchises was apparently must-see entertainment.

There is something hilarious about an injured player admitting that he immediately checked Twitter to see what opposing fans were saying. Most professional athletes insist they avoid social media during the playoffs, especially when emotions are running high.

Williams clearly had a different approach. Instead of allowing his injury to ruin the experience, he embraced the opportunity to watch his teammate become a postseason sensation. His comments also highlight something that has made Oklahoma City particularly dangerous in recent seasons.

The Thunder are not entirely dependent on one or two players carrying the offense every night. They have assembled a roster filled with young contributors capable of stepping into larger roles when opportunities present themselves.

Mitchell’s emergence against Los Angeles was a perfect example. Williams was unavailable, and Oklahoma City needed someone to help replace his offensive production. Rather than allowing that absence to derail the team’s postseason, Mitchell embraced the challenge and delivered some of the best basketball of his young career.

That kind of depth is difficult for opponents to overcome. It also speaks to the chemistry Oklahoma City has developed. Williams could have been frustrated about missing meaningful playoff basketball, but his reaction suggested genuine excitement about seeing Mitchell succeed.

The Thunder star was not simply watching his team advance. He was enjoying the individual accomplishments of a teammate who had worked his way into a much bigger opportunity. For Lakers fans, the experience was considerably less enjoyable. Los Angeles entered the postseason expecting to compete with the Western Conference’s best teams. Instead, its season ended with Mitchell repeatedly making plays that left fans searching for answers.

Williams’ confession adds another entertaining layer to an already memorable series. Oklahoma City advanced, Mitchell introduced himself to a much larger audience, and Williams apparently got several nights of quality entertainment scrolling through Twitter.

For the Thunder, it was another reminder that their young roster has plenty of players capable of making a difference. For Lakers fans, it was probably a series they would rather forget.