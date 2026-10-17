Joel Embiid challenges sacrifice narrative ahead of 76ers season

Joel Embiid has no interest in framing the Philadelphia 76ers’ season around which star must give something up. Following Friday’s preseason finale against the Boston Celtics, the center outlined an approach that emphasizes each player’s strengths as Philadelphia works through its growing pains, Yahoo reports.

“I’m against the concept of sacrificing,” Embiid said. “I think the way I explained it was you do what you do best, and we’re going to support you. … I don’t think anybody has to take a back seat.”

That stance followed a 125-120 defeat that offered Nick Nurse his clearest preseason look at the group. Embiid, LeBron James, Tyrese Maxey, and Jaylen Brown each logged their largest minutes totals of the exhibition schedule, with all four continuing beyond halftime.

Philadelphia played without VJ Edgecombe, its second-year starting guard, who sat out as a precaution. His absence left the Sixers short of their complete starting group as they continued preparing for the season.

@nbcsphilly “It’s just being the best version of yourself.” Joel Embiid on his team having to “sacrifice” this season with it’s loaded roster. ♬ original sound – nbcsphilly

Joel Embiid rebounds with 27 points against Boston

Embiid supplied a much stronger individual performance than he delivered against the Brooklyn Nets two appearances earlier. In that game, he managed six points while committing eight turnovers.

Against Boston, he produced 27 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. His third-quarter slam brought a loud response from the crowd at Xfinity Mobile Arena and prompted a lighthearted explanation afterward.

“It’s good to dunk. I thought I would never dunk again,” Embiid said with a smile. “I guess I don’t know what happened. I kind of got possessed.”

His production gave Philadelphia an encouraging individual result, even as the collective performance remained uneven. The Sixers struggled to establish comfort together despite facing Boston’s reserves.

The distinction mattered to the postgame discussion. Embiid had an answer for how he wants the stars to approach their responsibilities, while Brown identified specific problems with how the group operated Friday.

Neither the scoring total nor the highlight dunk erased those issues. Philadelphia’s players acknowledged that their on-court coordination still needed attention before the regular season.

Jaylen Brown and LeBron James address Sixers’ chemistry

Brown highlighted spacing as one problem, explaining that it contributed to Philadelphia’s turnovers. He described the performance as part of the adjustment process for players bringing different approaches into a new group, per ESPN.

“We’re not where we want to be yet,” Brown said. “So that’s just a part of it. It’s a part of coming together, a new group with a bunch of guys, different style, but we just got to keep getting better every day.”

James offered a similar assessment. He acknowledged the unfinished work without expressing alarm about the team’s ability to find its footing.

“We’re getting there,” James said. “I mean, obviously we are a couple of weeks in, so we’re still working on our rhythm, working on our kinks, and it’s not going to be perfect.”

Together, their comments described a team still developing its cohesion. Brown focused on spacing and daily improvement, while James emphasized the limited time the players have spent building their rhythm.

Embiid’s position adds another piece to that process: He wants the Sixers to support what each player already does well, without asking anyone to retreat into a lesser role.