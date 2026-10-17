Philadelphia 76ers Release NBA All-Star’s Son Before Season

The Philadelphia 76ers will open their 2026-27 regular season on Tuesday when they visit Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Like all teams, the 76ers are finalizing their roster ahead of the year.

Philadelphia 76ers Release All-Star’s Son

On Saturday, the 76ers waived Jameer Nelson Jr.

PhillyVoice wrote: “The Sixers brought a slew of players into training camp to contend for the team’s third and final two-way contract. Tacko Fall won the job. Jameer Nelson Jr. and Dillon Jones were waived.”

Nelson Jr. had signed a training camp deal with the 76ers over the offseason.

He appeared in four preseason games.

Bleacher Report wrote (on October 6): “Jameer Nelson Jr. made his NBA debut in front of his father, Jameer Nelson Sr., coming off the bench for the 76ers 🔥 Nelson Jr. had 7 PTS, 2 REB, 2 BLK and 1 STL in 15 minutes off the bench 💪”

Looking At Nelson Jr.

Nelson Jr. is the son of former Orlando Magic All-Star Jameer Nelson.

He played his college basketball at George Washington, Delaware and Texas Christian.

During the 2023 season (at Delaware), the 25-year-old had averages of 20.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.4 steals per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field in 29 games.

That said, Nelson Jr. has yet to make his NBA debut in a regular season game.

Looking At Nelson

Nelson was the 20th pick in the 2004 NBA Draft out of Saint Joseph’s.

He spent the first 10 seasons of his career in Orlando (and made the 2009 All-Star Game).

Following the Magic, Nelson had stints with the Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans and Detroit Pistons over 14 total seasons.

Nelson is currently working for the 76ers.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote (on June 7):“The Philadelphia 76ers are promoting assistant general manager Jameer Nelson to the team’s Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations under new President Mike Gansey, making the Philly native and former NBA All-Star the No. 2 executive for the franchise, sources tell ESPN. 76ers assistant GM Prosper Karangwa has also agreed to a multiyear contract extension.”