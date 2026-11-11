Blazers get major injury update on Vit Krejci

The Portland Trail Blazers are off to a good start this season, winning seven of their first 10 games. But staying healthy has been a problem for the team early in the season.

Several players have already missed time, and one of those injuries happened last week against the Phoenix Suns. Fans have been waiting for news on that player since then, and on Wednesday, the Blazers finally gave an update.

Vit Krejci undergoes ankle surgery

In a post on the team’s official X account, the Blazers said forward Vit Krejci fractured his left ankle during the Nov. 4 game against the Suns. The team also confirmed that he has now had surgery.

“Krejci underwent successful surgery today to repair the left ankle. The procedure was performed by Dr. Ken Jung at Kerlan-Jobe Orthopedics in Los Angeles,” the Blazers wrote.

“Krejci will begin the recovery process immediately and will be re-evaluated in 8 weeks,” the team added.

That means Krejci’s next check-up will come in early January. But that is not a return date, so he could be out longer than eight weeks depending on how his recovery goes.

Blazers dealing with more injuries

Krejci’s injury came in the third quarter of that game against Phoenix. He tried to take a charge on Miles Bridges but landed awkwardly and stayed on the floor.

Donovan Clingan and Robert Williams III helped him off the court, and he later left the arena on crutches with a boot on his left foot. After the game, head coach Micah Nori spoke about the injury, according to The Oregonian’s Joe Freeman.

“It’s awful for Vit,” Nori said.

Krejci, 26, has played a small role this season, averaging 2.7 points in about 10 minutes per game. Even so, Clingan said after the game that Krejci had made the most of his minutes and called him a good guy.

His role was bigger last season. After Portland traded for him from the Atlanta Hawks at the deadline, Krejci averaged 7.2 points in 19 games off the bench.

Now, he joins a growing list of injured Blazers. Shaedon Sharpe had knee surgery in August and is expected to miss at least six months. Ja Morant strained his hamstring against his former team, the Memphis Grizzlies, on Oct. 29.

Morant will be re-evaluated later this month. Until then, Damian Lillard, Jrue Holiday and Scoot Henderson remain available in the backcourt.

Even with those injuries, Portland has found ways to win. The team was 6-1 when Krejci got hurt, and after two straight losses, it got back on track Tuesday with a 123-103 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Lillard scored 25 points in that game, while Deni Avdija added 24 points and eight assists. Sidy Cissoko also chipped in 17 points in a start.

With Krejci out, Cissoko and two-way guard Chris Youngblood could see more minutes. The Blazers host the Thunder again on Wednesday night at Moda Center.