Is Ja Morant Playing Tonight? Blazers Injury Update vs. Lakers

Ja Morant will not play against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, Nov. 6. The Portland Trail Blazers guard remains sidelined with a left hamstring strain, leaving Portland without one of the players who helped beat Los Angeles just 10 days earlier.

The bigger question is how long the wait lasts. As Heavy previously covered, Morant’s injury interrupted his first season with the Blazers. His absence now stretches into another matchup with Luka Doncic and the Lakers.

Is Ja Morant Playing Tonight Against the Lakers?

No. Morant is listed out for Portland’s road game at Crypto.com Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Pacific, or 10 p.m. Eastern, with the game available on Prime Video.

Portland’s official game notes confirm his absence. This is an out designation, rather than a questionable listing that leaves his availability unresolved ahead of tipoff.

The matchup opens Portland’s NBA Cup schedule. As Harry Robertson outlined for Blazer’s Edge, the Blazers enter at 6-1 against a 7-2 Lakers team. Their group also includes the Spurs, Warriors and Kings.

Morant made a difference in the first meeting. His NBA player page credits him with 23 points on 9-for-13 shooting in Portland’s Oct. 27 victory.

How Long Is Ja Morant Out? Latest Injury and Return Timeline

Portland announced Oct. 30 that Morant had a Grade 2 hamstring strain, with reevaluation in four weeks, according to NBA.com.

Four weeks from that announcement falls on Nov. 27. That is a recovery checkpoint, not a confirmed return date. The announcement does not establish when Morant will be cleared to play or whether he will need additional time afterward.

Sportsnet’s coverage of the team announcement noted that Morant was hurt against Memphis on Oct. 29. He finished with 14 points and three assists in 23 minutes against his former team.

Through his first four Portland appearances, Morant averaged 15.8 points, 5.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds. The injury halted that opening stretch before the new backcourt had much time together.

Portland has kept moving. The Blazers won their next three games without Morant, most recently beating Phoenix 132-119. Damian Lillard scored 25 points in that win, while Deni Avdija supplied 21 points and 12 assists.

But the available depth has taken another hit. Blazer’s Edge’s matchup preview lists Vit Krejci and Shaedon Sharpe out alongside Morant, with Krejci sidelined by an ankle fracture.

Those overlapping absences make the winning streak more encouraging, and the next stretch more demanding. Portland has found enough offense to keep winning. It still faces several weeks before the announced checkpoint for getting Morant back.