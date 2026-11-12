Trail Blazers Sweep Thunder in Statement Win That Ends Losing Streak

The Portland Trail Blazers did something against the Oklahoma City Thunder that had become increasingly difficult for them: they won twice in a row. Portland completed a two-game sweep with a 118-108 victory Wednesday night, following Tuesday’s 123-103 win. The back-to-back results ended a stretch in which the Blazers had lost 19 of their previous 20 meetings with Oklahoma City. For a Portland team still dealing with significant injuries, the turnaround was an encouraging sign.

Trail Blazers Sweep Thunder After Two Very Different Tests

Tuesday’s opener was largely about Portland taking control. Damian Lillard scored 25 points, including 13 in a decisive third quarter, while Deni Avdija added 24 points and eight assists. The Blazers outscored Oklahoma City 38-21 in the third and carried a 17-point advantage into the final period.

Wednesday’s rematch demanded something different. Portland led by as many as 12 in the third quarter, but Oklahoma City fought back and briefly moved ahead 92-88 early in the fourth. Rather than let the game slip away, the Blazers responded with their best basketball when it mattered most.

Avdija finished with 28 points, six assists and four steals, while Lillard added 18. Jrue Holiday and Sidy Cissoko each scored 19 points, giving Portland the support it needed to close out the win. Avdija and Lillard combined for 20 of Portland’s 30 fourth-quarter points as the Blazers took control again.

Portland’s Depth Makes the Difference

The two victories were particularly encouraging because Portland is not operating with a complete roster. Ja Morant remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, while Shaedon Sharpe and Vit Krejci have also been unavailable. The Blazers have had to make adjustments, including moving Scoot Henderson to the bench and giving Sidy Cissoko a larger role.

Cissoko rewarded that decision with 17 points in Tuesday’s win before matching Holiday with 19 in the rematch. Holiday’s contribution was also important, particularly with his scoring coming off the bench Wednesday. Those performances show why Portland cannot rely exclusively on Lillard and Avdija to carry the offense every night.

A Sweep That Means More Than Two Wins

There is a reason these results stand out. Oklahoma City had won 19 of its previous 20 games against Portland, making the two victories a significant reversal of a recent pattern. The Thunder were also short-handed, with Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace among the key players unavailable. That context matters, but it does not erase what Portland accomplished.

The Blazers showed they could win comfortably when their offense clicked and then respond when a game turned against them. They improved to 8-3, putting themselves in an excellent position early in the season despite the injuries and lineup changes.

Two wins do not establish Portland as a Western Conference contender, and the team still has plenty to prove. But ending such a lopsided run against Oklahoma City while finding different ways to win on consecutive nights is meaningful progress. The Blazers are beginning to look like a team with enough depth and resilience to remain competitive even when circumstances are not ideal.