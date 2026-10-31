Trail Blazers Get Concerning Ja Morant Update From Doctor Before Jazz Game

A fresh start with the Portland Trail Blazers was expected to give Ja Morant an opportunity to move forward after nine seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies. The 27-year-old guard joined a new backcourt alongside Damian Lillard, bringing his scoring and playmaking to a team that showed encouraging signs early in the 2026-27 season.

Morant quickly became part of Portland’s plans, averaging 15.8 points and 5.5 assists across his first four games. The Trail Blazers also started the campaign with an impressive offensive performance, making their backcourt combination a key part of the team’s early momentum.

The former All-Star’s season has taken an unexpected turn. His absence raises questions about Portland’s plans and how soon the team can restore its new guard’s form. The latest injury analysis adds concern as the Trail Blazers face the coming weeks.

Brian Sutterer Warns Ja Morant’s Injury May Cause a Long Recovery and Setback

Dr. Brian Sutterer has outlined a concerning recovery outlook for Ja Morant following his Grade 2 left hamstring strain, suggesting the Portland Trail Blazers guard could need 3.5 to 6.5 weeks to return to his previous level.

Morant suffered the injury during Portland’s 124-103 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday. An MRI confirmed the Grade 2 strain, and the team announced that he would be re-evaluated in four weeks. However, that assessment date does not guarantee his return.

According to Sutterer’s analysis, Morant could need about 10 games after returning to reach his pre-injury performance level.

The doctor also estimated a 30–40% chance that the hamstring issue could appear on the injury report again during the season.

Concerns extend beyond recovery, even after medical clearance, Morant may need time to regain his rhythm and production.

The analysis points to a gradual return, rather than an immediate expectation that he perform at his previous level.

Hamstring issues can limit movement and explosiveness, so the Trail Blazers must consider both his initial absence and the time needed to regain full performance.

Sutterer’s estimates are projections, not an official diagnosis or a confirmed timetable from Portland.

With Morant expected to spend an extended period recovering, Portland must find ways to remain competitive without one of its key backcourt players.

Trail Blazers Look to Scoot Henderson and Jrue Holiday Without Morant

Morant’s absence creates additional opportunities for Scoot Henderson and Jrue Holiday as Portland looks to maintain its early-season momentum.

Henderson could receive more minutes and take on additional ball-handling responsibilities, while Holiday offers valuable defensive experience and floor management.

The two guards could help distribute some of the responsibilities Morant previously handled.

Damian Lillard will also remain important to Portland’s offensive production. His scoring and experience could help the team manage the change while Morant works through rehabilitation.

Former NBA champion and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins believes the Trail Blazers have enough depth to handle the situation.

“Trail Blazers are one of the most dangerous teams in the Western Conference,” Perkins said on NBA Countdown, describing Portland as one of the Conference’s most dangerous teams and highlighting opportunities for Henderson and Holiday.

Perkins said the extra minutes could make the team more dangerous when Morant returns, highlighting Portland’s depth during his absence.

The Trail Blazers face the Utah Jazz on Saturday, October 31, in their first game without Morant, a test of their backcourt rotation.

For Portland, the immediate challenge is to remain competitive while Morant recovers. His eventual return will matter, but the team may also need to give him time to rebuild his form after the hamstring injury.