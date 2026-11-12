Portland Trail Blazers Get Good Ja Morant News Amid Injury Recovery

On October 29, Ja Morant of the Portland Trail Blazers suffered a right hamstring injury against his former team, the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Blazers confirmed the following day that Morant was diagnosed with a grade 2 hamstring strain. He was ruled out for at least four weeks.

Morant is in his first season with the Blazers. He was acquired in the offseason in exchange for Jerami Grant and Kris Murray. He was averaging 15.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.0 steal in four games before his injury.

Good Ja Morant News for Portland

Speaking to Mark Medina of Fadeaway World, Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan opened up about playing with Ja Morant. Clingan also shared an update on Morant’s recovery from his grade 2 right hamstring strain.

“He’s been good,” Clingan said. “Obviously, it sucks that he got knocked down. But he’s staying positive. He’s been working hard. So he’ll be back better than ever.”

Clingan added that Morant has been supportive of the team during his absence. He’s been helping the coaching staff and telling his teammates what they could do better.

The Blazers are off to an impressive 7-3 start. They have wins against the Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets, and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Damian Lillard is starting to get his rhythm back after missing all of last season, while Deni Avdija remains an All-Star-level type of player.

Latest on Ja Morant

Last Saturday, Portland Trail Blazers coach Micah Nori told the reporters Ja Morant’s hamstring injury “might not be as extensive” as what they initially thought. The news came after Morant went to see a doctor in Los Angeles.

That’s another good update for the Blazers, but Nori didn’t give an exact revised timeline for Morant’s return.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, a grade 2 hamstring strain means there’s a partial tear on the muscle fibers. It can take several months for a full recovery though it depends on the severity of the injury.

In the meantime, Morant made the decision recently to cut his long dreadlocks. He shared a post on Instagram showing himself getting his trademark locks cut.

Morant didn’t give an explanation, capturing his post with just the simple scissor emoji. Several former teammates, such as Yuki Kawamura, Scotty Pippen Jr., Ziaire Williams and GG Jackson, commented on his post.