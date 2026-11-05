Trail Blazers Suffer Vit Krejci Fracture News After Victory Over Suns

A Vit Krejci fracture has dealt a devastating blow to the Portland Trail Blazers‘ rotation following their impressive 132-119 road victory over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night.

While the win extended Portland’s road winning streak to five games and improved their record to 6-1, the postgame focus quickly shifted from the court to the locker room after Vít Krejčí suffered a severe injury to his lower left leg.

The Injury Incident in Phoenix

Krejčí’s injury occurred late in the third quarter during a high-effort defensive play. Attempting to draw a charge on Phoenix forward Miles Bridges, Krejčí took a heavy collision and landed awkwardly, immediately clutching his left leg in pain on the floor.

Game Impact: Before exiting, Krejčí contributed five points, three rebounds, and two assists in 12 minutes of action off the bench.

Locker Room Reaction: Krejčí required assistance from teammates to reach the bench before hopping on one leg into the tunnel toward the training room.

Postgame Update: Head coach Micah Nori confirmed the diagnosis after the game, revealing Krejčí suffered a leg fracture. Nori described the locker room atmosphere as “very somber” while adding that teammates immediately rallied to support the 26-year-old wing. (NBCSports)

No official recovery timeline has been released, and further medical testing will determine whether surgery is required.

Portland Depth Tested by Mounting Injuries

Krejčí’s setback represents the third major injury to a key Portland rotation piece this season. The Trail Blazers are already managing long-term absences to prominent contributors:

Shaedon Sharpe: Still sidelined following August meniscus surgery, with a return not projected until after the All-Star break.

Ja Morant: Out for several weeks while recovering from a Grade 2 left hamstring strain.

Coach Nori addressed the mounting rotational challenges, pointing to the roster depth front office leadership assembled during the offseason. With Krejčí out, young wings Sidy Cissoko and Chris Youngblood are expected to see expanded minutes.

Strong Start Meets Roster Reality

Despite the health setbacks, Portland’s 6-1 start marks the franchise’s best seven-game opening to a season since the 1999-2000 campaign. The Blazers dominated Phoenix offensively behind 25 points from Damian Lillard and 24 points from center Donovan Clingan.

Portland has proven resilient in finding ways to win without key starters. However, as the injury list grows longer, keeping this momentum alive will test the true limit of Nori’s rotation.