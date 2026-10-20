Portland Trail Blazers Make Major Scoot Henderson Decision Before Season Opener

The Portland Trail Blazers have reportedly made their decision on Scoot Henderson’s contract, leaving the former No. 3 overall pick facing an uncertain future with the franchise just days before the NBA regular season begins.

According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, Portland will not sign Henderson to a rookie-scale contract extension before the October 19 deadline.

“The deadline will pass with Scoot Henderson — No. 3 pick in 2023 NBA Draft — and the Portland Trail Blazers bypassing on a rookie-scale extension, league sources tell me,” Haynes reported on X. “He’ll become an RFA following the season.”

The decision puts Henderson on course for restricted free agency in the summer of 2027, following a season in which he’ll have to prove his value in one of the NBA’s most crowded backcourts.

Scoot Henderson’s Future With Trail Blazers Remains Uncertain

Portland’s decision isn’t entirely surprising. General manager Joe Cronin acknowledged during September’s media day that negotiations could be complicated by Henderson’s inconsistent performances.

“A lot of times these deals are tricky to come by, especially for a high variance player like Scoot has been so far, where has shown some really great moments, and then some other moments where there are still questions about his game,” Cronin said, via HoopsHype.

Cronin also described Henderson as a “high-priority player” and expressed interest in keeping him in Portland long-term.

That commitment now faces a significant test.

Henderson, 22, averaged a career-high 14.2 points, 3.7 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 30 regular-season appearances during the 2025-26 campaign, which was interrupted by a significant hamstring injury.

Across his first three NBA seasons, Henderson has averaged 13.5 points, 5.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game.

Portland also faces an unusually difficult rotation puzzle after acquiring two-time All-Star Ja Morant from the Memphis Grizzlies this offseason. Morant joins Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday in a backcourt that already features Henderson.

That collection of established guards raises questions about how much playing time Henderson will receive under head coach Micah Nori, particularly as he attempts to establish his value ahead of free agency.

What Happens to Scoot Henderson After Blazers’ Contract Decision?

Henderson is still under contract with Portland for the 2026-27 NBA season. The decision not to extend him does not mean he’s leaving the team immediately.

The Blazers can retain the right to match competing offers next summer by extending Henderson a qualifying offer, which would make him a restricted free agent.

That gives Portland flexibility, but it also creates some financial risk.

If Henderson enjoys a breakout season, the Blazers could face a more expensive negotiation in 2027. Conversely, another inconsistent campaign would strengthen the organization’s position in future contract discussions.

Henderson has offered reasons for optimism this preseason. He produced 17 second-half points against the Golden State Warriors in Portland’s October 16 preseason finale, although he struggled from three-point range.

His immediate opportunity arrives Wednesday, October 21, when the Trail Blazers open their regular season at home against the Phoenix Suns.

For Henderson, the stakes now extend beyond securing a regular spot in Portland’s rotation. His performance this season will help determine what kind of long-term investment the franchise — or another NBA team — is willing to make.