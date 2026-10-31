Portland Trail Blazers Announce Injury Report vs. Jazz Amid Ja Morant Update

On Saturday, the Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

It’s the first stop for the Blazers in their three-game road trip that also includes matchups against the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets.

The Blazers are coming off a 124-103 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. They also lost Ja Morant to a hamstring injury.

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report vs. Jazz (Oct. 31)

The Portland Trail Blazers released their initial injury report against the Utah Jazz on Friday. They have six players on the injury report, with four players ruled out and two players listed as questionable.

Ja Morant, Shaedon Sharpe, Jayson Kent and John Tonje will be on the sidelines, while Robert Williams III and Chris Youngblood are going to be evaluated before tip-off.

Morant, as mentioned earlier, suffered a hamstring injury against his former team. He was diagnosed with a strained left hamstring and has been ruled out for four weeks.

Sharpe is set to miss the majority of the season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee back in August.

Kent and Tonje are on two-way contracts, so they aren’t injured but have limited appearances for the Blazers in the regular season.

Williams is dealing with a left knee injury, while Youngblood is nursing a sore left ankle. They could be downgraded to out or upgraded to available.

The game against the Jazz is scheduled for an early start at 3:00 p.m. EST.

Ja Morant Joins Star-Studded NBA Injury List

It’s just the second week of the NBA season, but there have been a lot of injuries to the league’s top stars already.

Ja Morant is the latest name to suffer an injury, joining a long list of stars that includes the following: