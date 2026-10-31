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Portland Trail Blazers Announce Injury Report vs. Jazz Amid Ja Morant Update

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Ja Morant, Portland Trail Blazers injury report
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PORTLAND, OREGON - OCTOBER 29: Ja Morant #1 of the Portland Trail Blazers looks on during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Moda Center on October 29, 2026 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

It’s the first stop for the Blazers in their three-game road trip that also includes matchups against the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets.

The Blazers are coming off a 124-103 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. They also lost Ja Morant to a hamstring injury.

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report vs. Jazz (Oct. 31)

Ja Morant
GettyJa Morant #1 of the Portland Trail Blazers dribbles during a 136-129 win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on October 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

The Portland Trail Blazers released their initial injury report against the Utah Jazz on Friday. They have six players on the injury report, with four players ruled out and two players listed as questionable.

Ja Morant, Shaedon Sharpe, Jayson Kent and John Tonje will be on the sidelines, while Robert Williams III and Chris Youngblood are going to be evaluated before tip-off.

Morant, as mentioned earlier, suffered a hamstring injury against his former team. He was diagnosed with a strained left hamstring and has been ruled out for four weeks.

Sharpe is set to miss the majority of the season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee back in August.

Shaedon Sharpe
GettyShaedon Sharpe #17 of the Portland Trail Blazers reacts during the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on January 30, 2026 in New York City.

Kent and Tonje are on two-way contracts, so they aren’t injured but have limited appearances for the Blazers in the regular season.

Williams is dealing with a left knee injury, while Youngblood is nursing a sore left ankle. They could be downgraded to out or upgraded to available.

The game against the Jazz is scheduled for an early start at 3:00 p.m. EST.

Ja Morant Joins Star-Studded NBA Injury List

Ja Morant
GettyJa Morant #1 of the Portland Trail Blazers goes up for a dunk during the first half of the preseason game against the London Lions at Moda Center on October 12, 2026 in Portland, Oregon.

It’s just the second week of the NBA season, but there have been a lot of injuries to the league’s top stars already.

Ja Morant is the latest name to suffer an injury, joining a long list of stars that includes the following:

  • Anthony Edwards | Right Knee Surgery | Out for at least 2 months
  • Tyrese Haliburton | Left Hamstring Strain | Out for 2 weeks
  • Kawhi Leonard | Left Knee Injury  | Out for 3 to 4 weeks
  • Jalen Williams | Left Leg Surgery | Out indefinitely
  • Cason Wallace | Left Shoulder Surgery | Out indefinitely
  • Chet Holmgren | Right Patellar Tendon Tear | Out for 8 to 10 weeks
  • Ben Simmons | Right Achilles Tendon Tear | Out for the season
  • Jaren Jackson Jr. | Right MCL Tear | Out for 6 to 8 weeks
  • Brandon Ingram | Right Achilles Tendon Partial Tear | Out indefinitely
  • Paolo Banchero | Right Ankle Sprain | Out for 4 to 6 weeks
  • Jalen Duren | Right Hamstring Strain | Out for 2 weeks

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Portland Trail Blazers Announce Injury Report vs. Jazz Amid Ja Morant Update

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