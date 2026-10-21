Trail Blazers Make Final Call on Ja Morant’s Starting Role

The Portland Trail Blazers (0-0) are opening up the 2026-27 regular season on Wednesday night against the Phoenix Suns.

This contest marks something of a new era in Portland. The Trail Blazers are welcoming a new coach into the franchise in Micah Nori. They are also bringing franchise icon Damian Lillard back into the fold.

Perhaps the most compelling storyline is the decision to trade for point guard Ja Morant. The former All-NBA guard is trying to find his old form in a new environment, although the nature of his role has been unclear to this point.

Read more below on what Portland’s final call on his role seems to be/

Trail Blazers Seemingly Make Call on Morant

Earlier speculation from Marc J. Spears was residing in the belief that Morant would begin the season as a sixth man.

This seems to not be the case, as Chris Haynes (NBA on Prime) confirmed on Wednesday that Morant’s franchise debut will be as a starting player.

The lack of context around this decision is fascinating, as head coach Micah Nori has a number of processes he can go by. Wing Deni Avdija is questionable, so Morant receiving the start might be a one-off situation. Nori could also be opting to test out the three-guard lineup of Morant, Lillard, and Jrue Holiday – pushing Toumani Camara to the bench in the process.

The plan could ultimately be to start Lillard and Morant together, pushing Holiday to the bench. What does this mean for the Trail Blazers and Morant this season?

Morant’s Future Hinges on 2026-27 Season

While the Trail Blazers “bought low” on Morant via the trade market, they are still investing much into the next two seasons.

These two campaigns will prove to be highly consequential for both sides. While the Blazers are seeking to make right on Lillard’s return, the 27-year-old is seeking to revive his career. Morant’s fit alongside Lillard, Holiday, and Scoot Henderson will be heavily consequential to his potential return to form.

Beyond the team fit, this is very likely Morant’s last “real” opportunity to earn another sizable contract. Between participating in under 80 games over the last three seasons, battling through injuries/off-court issues, and severely limiting his ceiling due to poor shooting, there seems to be a world in which Morant has to settle for a lesser deal down the line.

These next two seasons are crucial for the 6’3″ point guard to recapture the magic he had years ago. This includes returning to form as an explosive play finisher, while also contributing to the development of center Donovan Clingan.

There are many moving pieces in the fold for Portland, including the possible logjam at the guard positions. Morant – at very worst – gives them an opportunity to work through trial-and-error in a new era.

Morant’s debut with the Trail Blazers comes tonight at home, with Devin Booker serving as a true game-one test. The game is tipping off shortly after 7:00 P.M. MST.