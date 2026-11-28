The Portland Trail Blazers are making a change to their starting lineup for Friday’s NBA Cup game against the Golden State Warriors.

With Damian Lillard sidelined for the first time this season, veteran guard Jrue Holiday is moving into Portland’s starting five.

The Trail Blazers announced their starting lineup on X shortly before tipoff at Moda Center:

Jrue Holiday

Sidy Cissoko

Deni Avdija

Toumani Camara

Donovan Clingan

Holiday is the lone change from the starting lineup Portland deployed in Wednesday’s 116-111 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

The two-time NBA champion recorded 11 points, seven assists and six rebounds in 32 minutes off the bench against San Antonio, according to the official NBA box score.

Holiday and Avdija figure to shoulder much of the playmaking responsibility against Golden State, with former No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson also in line for opportunities off the bench.

Why Is Damian Lillard Not Playing Tonight for the Trail Blazers?

The Trail Blazers ruled Lillard out against the Warriors with right calf tightness and soreness, ending his run of 18 consecutive appearances to open the 2026-27 NBA season.

Any injury involving Lillard warrants attention after the nine-time All-Star missed the entirety of last season recovering from a torn Achilles tendon.

Notably, Friday’s injury designation concerns his right calf. Lillard tore his left Achilles tendon while playing for the Milwaukee Bucks in April 2025.

Speaking before Friday’s game, Trail Blazers head coach Micah Nori characterized Lillard’s calf issue as day-to-day and indicated Portland was taking a cautious approach, according to Dave Deckard of Blazer’s Edge.

Lillard is averaging 20.9 points per game this season and is coming off a 29-point, seven-assist performance against the Spurs.

His next opportunity to play comes Sunday, Nov. 29, when the Blazers host the New Orleans Pelicans.

When Will Ja Morant Return From Injury?

The Trail Blazers are nearing another significant development in their backcourt.

Morant remains out against the Warriors with the Grade 2 left hamstring strain he suffered against his former team, the Memphis Grizzlies, on Oct. 29.

Friday marks exactly four weeks since the Trail Blazers announced Morant’s diagnosis and established a four-week reevaluation timeline.

There are encouraging signs that his return isn’t far off.

Nori revealed Wednesday that Morant had progressed to some five-on-five work in practice and expressed optimism about getting the two-time All-Star back during Portland’s current homestand.

“He’s getting close. He is getting close,” Nori said, according to Conor Bergin of Blazer’s Edge.

Following Friday’s matchup against Golden State, Portland has three games remaining on its homestand:

Nov. 29 vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Dec. 1 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Dec. 3 vs. Utah Jazz

While the Blazers haven’t committed to a specific return date, Nori’s comments suggest Morant could be back on the court as early as next week, giving Portland an opportunity to reunite him with Lillard in the backcourt.