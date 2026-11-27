On Friday, the Portland Trail Blazers host the Golden State Warriors for the final group stage game of the 2026 NBA Cup. The Blazers have a chance to advance to the knockout stage if they beat the Warriors.

Before tonight’s matchup, Blazers star Damian Lillard shared his thoughts on second-year big man Yang Hansen. Lillard remains hopeful for the young center amid his struggle to break into coach Micah Nori’s rotation.

“He has a good spirit, and I always try to encourage him because I recognize the overall battle that it is for him,” Lillard told The Athletic. “I try to speak life into him because I want to see him stick and make it. I believe he has the tools to be a good center in the NBA.”

Yang is the only Chinese player in the NBA this season. He’s facing a lot of pressure back home, especially due to comparisons with Yao Ming and Nikola Jokic.

In his rookie season, Yang averaged 2.2 points and 1.5 rebounds in 43 games. He also had stints with the Blazers’ G League affiliate, the Rip City Remix.

With a veteran like Lillard encouraging him, Yang continues to learn despite spending more time on the bench.

Yang Hansen This Season

There was plenty of buzz surrounding Yang Hansen in the offseason, mainly due to his international play with China. Yang also had a great Summer League and even had some solid performances in the preseason.

However, the 21-year-old big man has yet to break into coach Micah Nori’s rotation. He’s currently sitting fourth in the center rotation behind Donovan Clingan, Robert Williams II, and Micah Potter.

Even two-way big man Branden Carlson has played more games and averages more minutes than Yang due to his ability to play power forward.

In 11 games this season, Yang is averaging 2.9 points and 2.3 rebounds on 45.5 percent shooting from the field.

Blazers Urged to Give Yang Hansen a Chance

Amid the Blazers’ hot start to this season, the franchise has been urged by Reese Kunz of Rip City Project to give Yang Hansen minutes behind Donovan Clingan and Robert Williams III.

“But if Hansen has the upside Portland thinks he does, why not try to accelerate that growth by making him a higher priority?” Kunz argued. “The Blazers should look for a better balance between the accelerated timeline they’re in and developing their most recent first-round pick.”

The Blazers gambled on Yang at 16th overall last year, even though he was projected to be a late first-round or an early second-round pick.