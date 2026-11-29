The Portland Trail Blazers have been without Ja Morant since October 29, when he suffered a strained left hamstring against his former team, the Memphis Grizzlies. Morant was given a four-week return timeline, and it has been a month since the injury occurred.

The Blazers released their injury report for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans. They listed Morant as questionable for the first time since his diagnosis.

It’s good news since Morant could be ready to return after a month-long absence. The Blazers will benefit from his return, especially with Damian Lillard dealing with right calf soreness and tightness.

Ja Morant Questionable vs. Pelicans

The Portland Trail Blazers have listed Ja Morant as questionable against the New Orleans Pelicans. Morant will be evaluated before the scheduled tip-off at 6:00 p.m. EST.

Depending on how he responds during shootaround, Morant could be upgraded to available or downgraded to out.

It’s also not surprising if Morant is on a minutes restriction if he gets cleared to return. He could even come off the bench alongside Scoot Henderson, with Jrue Holiday starting at point guard.

In four games this season, Morant was averaging 15.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.0 steals. The Blazers went 3-1 with him on the court and 10-6 without him.

Blazers Coach Hinted Ja Morant’s Return Earlier This Week

Speaking to reporters last Wednesday before their win against the San Antonio Spurs, Portland Trail Blazers coach Micah Nori hinted at Ja Morant’s potential return during their current eight-game homestand.

“He’s starting to participate a little bit in the 5-on-5 stuff,” Nori said via Blazers Edge. “(We’ll) see how he goes, just to make sure that he’s healthy enough to actually (do) the stop-start (movements), that type of thing, to be ready to play in an NBA game. So I’ll go out on a limb and say we’ll see him on this home stand since it’s so long. But he’s getting close. He is getting close.”

Morant’s potential return against the Pelicans is favorable for the Blazers. The Pelicans are among the worst teams in the Western Conference. They seem to have a lot of issues, so it might not be the hardest matchup for Morant’s first game back.

The Pelicans have only two wins in their last eight games, and it appears there is internal turmoil happening.