A candid Damian Lillard Doc Rivers revelation on The Bill Simmons Podcast has added major credibility to the Portland Trail Blazers guard’s early-season comeback. Speaking with Simmons earlier this week, the former Milwaukee Bucks head coach shared what Lillard repeatedly told him during their offseason check-ins: that he was in the best physical shape of his life and moving better than he had in years.

For a 36-year-old guard returning to Portland after tearing his left Achilles tendon during the 2025 playoffs and missing the entire 2025-26 campaign, that endorsement carries real weight. Trail Blazers fans have already watched Lillard flash signs of his old explosiveness through the first month of the season, and now the coach who saw him struggle through nagging setbacks in Wisconsin is confirming that the burst is genuinely back.

Doc Rivers on Damian Lillard’s Movement and First Step

Rivers explained that Lillard stayed in close contact throughout the summer, consistently delivering the same upbeat report on his recovery.

“He said, ‘Coach, I’m telling you, I have not moved this well in years. I’m in the best shape of my life, and I can’t wait for the season,'” Rivers recalled on the podcast. Having coached Lillard during a frustrating stretch in Milwaukee, Rivers pointed out that the nine-time All-Star “was really never healthy” during their year and a half together, making the regained sharpness of his first step stand out immediately on film.

That assessment reads less like polite offseason praise and more like firsthand validation. Rivers watched Lillard battle through a blood clot in his calf and the subsequent non-contact Achilles tear in April 2025 without ever getting to deploy a fully healthy version of the superstar.

Milwaukee Never Got the Healthy Version

Lillard’s tenure with the Bucks was complicated from the moment he arrived in late 2023. Rivers previously acknowledged that the trade caught Lillard at a difficult personal crossroads while going through a divorce, adding that the organization never fully integrated him the way it should have.

Back in June 2024, Rivers even revealed that Lillard had admitted arriving in Milwaukee out of shape after skipping his usual summer workouts out of fear of getting hurt before his trade from Portland went through. This summer offered the exact opposite story—a motivated veteran attacking his rehabilitation and arriving back in Rip City with fresh legs. Rivers also noted on the same podcast that former Bucks teammate Jrue Holiday—now playing alongside Lillard in Portland—looks rejuvenated as well.

What Portland Is Getting Right Now

Through 18 games this season, Lillard is averaging 20.9 points and 4.1 assists in 29.9 minutes per contest, steadily shaking off shooting rust while helping propel the Trail Blazers to a 12-6 start and sixth place in the Western Conference. He punctuated that upward trajectory on Wednesday night with 29 points and seven assists in Portland’s 116-111 NBA Cup win over the San Antonio Spurs.

At 36 and post-Achilles, Lillard’s deep shooting range was never in doubt. The real question was whether his trademark first step would return—and this Damian Lillard Doc Rivers update confirms what Portland’s strong start already suggests: the legs are back.