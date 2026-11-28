The Portland Trail Blazers may have surprised the NBA by making the playoffs last season, but they’ve quickly shown this season that they are one of the league’s ascending teams. They have a unique mix of young and veteran players, which has reportedly mixed well together

Trail Blazers Quickly Building Strong Off-Court Connection

Head Coach Micah Nori has done a great job getting the team’s versatile roster to buy into his system.

A new report from The Athletic revealed the key to the Trail Blazers’ success is the strong team chemistry. The guys reportedly have dinner together regularly on road trips.

Veterans All-Star Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday have built connections with many of the team’s younger players, bridging the gap between generations.

The Trail Blazers have to be thrilled with their early-season results, as they are currently 13-6 and have an opportunity to win the NBA Cup heading into the knockout stages.

Nori says the team is selfless and the guys just want to win, which has enabled him to install creative offensive and defensive schemes without players worrying about their roles.

To Nori’s credit, he’s done a strong job of ensuring each player relies on their strengths. As a result, the Trail Blazers are nearly a top-five team in both offense and defense in the NBA.

The biggest question mark for the team heading into the season was how Nori would incorporate several players who all need the basketball to be successful into his system.

Can This Team Reach The NBA Finals

Lillard has been a dynamic scorer in his return to Portland, though his efficiency has been down. However, Lillard will become even more dangerous as he continues to work his way into game shape after missing last season.

Ja Morant’s NBA future was considered questionable by many fans and analysts, but he appeared rejuvenated in Nori’s system. While he’s currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, he was shooting 54.2% from the field and 42.9% from three before his injury.

With Lillard and Morant’s availability in question throughout the season, Holiday has become arguably the team’s most important player.

Holiday has embraced Nori’s super utility role. Sometimes he starts, sometimes he comes off the bench, sometimes he’s the real defensive stopper. At 36, he remains one of the strongest perimeter defenders in the NBA. The result is a +6.1 plus/minus rating.

Adding Lillard and Morant hasn’t stopped Deni Avdija’s ascent. He’s shown that last season wasn’t a fluke, and he is one of the best offensive players in the league and a true primary offensive weapon.

Toumani Camara remains the team’s defensive ace, and center Donovan Clingan has All-Star potential. Former lottery pick Scoot Henderson was considered a trade candidate with Lillard and Morant’s arrivals, yet he’s thrived at times this season when he’s gotten minutes.

And next year, Shaedon Sharpe will return to the lineup, a guy who averaged 20 points per game last season. The Trail Blazers could be a dark horse candidate to make the Western Conference Finals.

If that happens, the success will be built on strong team chemistry and everyone making sacrifices to play their roles.