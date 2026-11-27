The Portland Trail Blazers have a key NBA Cup clash without Damian Lillard.

Portland ruled its star guard out for the Nov. 27 home game against the Golden State Warriors because of right calf tightness. The decision adds another absence to a backcourt already missing two prominent scorers.

“The Blazers say Damian Lillard is out tonight against Golden State due to right calf tightness,” Marc Stein reported on X.

The NBA’s 1:30 p.m. injury report also listed Lillard as out, describing the issue as right calf tightness and soreness. Neither that listing nor Stein’s report provided a timetable for his return.

The occurrence stings for a Portland team trying to sustain its strong start. The Blazers enter Friday at 12-6, with a 9:30 p.m. ET tipoff scheduled at Moda Center.

Damian Lillard’s Absence Follows Big Game Against Spurs

Lillard heads to the sideline two days after helping Portland beat the San Antonio Spurs, 116-111.

He scored 29 points and handed out seven assists in that victory, per Field Level Media’s matchup preview. Deni Avdija added 33 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, giving the Blazers a productive one-two punch against San Antonio.

Portland must now replace Lillard’s scoring and playmaking against a different Western Conference opponent.

The veteran is averaging 20.9 points, 4.2 assists and 3.2 rebounds through 18 appearances. His 3.1 made 3-pointers per game lead the team.

Those numbers have made him an important part of Portland’s offense after a long recovery. As Golden State’s official game preview noted, Lillard missed the entire 2025-26 season with a torn Achilles tendon.

His shooting gives Portland a threat beyond the arc while his passing helps create chances for teammates. Replacing that combination could require contributions from several players, especially with the other injuries limiting the available guards.

Friday’s designation concerns his right calf. The available update doesn’t link a connection to that previous injury or indicate how many games he could miss.

Blazers’ Backcourt Has Another Test Against Warriors

Lillard joins Ja Morant and Shaedon Sharpe on Portland’s list of unavailable guards. The official injury report lists Morant with a left hamstring strain and Sharpe following right meniscus surgery.

That means Jrue Holiday and Scoot Henderson are logical candidates for more responsibility handling the ball. A replacement starter wasn’t identified in Stein’s update.

Holiday has averaged 13.9 points and 4.6 assists this season. Avdija, meanwhile, has supplied 24.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game, giving Portland a notable choice to initiate its offense.

Golden State also has a major absence. Stephen Curry is out with a right oblique tear, according to the NBA report.

The matchup closes the Warriors’ NBA Cup group schedule.

And for Portland, the lingering obstacle is maintaining its offensive rhythm with three notable guards unavailable.