Ben Simmons Documentary Reveals Reality Of His Career Injuries

Ben Simmons will have to wait for another year to return to an NBA court after suffering a torn right Achilles tendon during a practice live drill on Sunday, Oct. 18.

It was devastating news for the 30-year-old Aussie, who spent the past year away from basketball to recuperate his body.

During the much-anticipated “Being Ben” documentary, which premiered hours after the injury news, Simmons revealed the lengths of injuries he battled throughout his basketball journey, which ultimately took a toll on his body.

He shared that if he didn’t truly love the game, he would have easily retired to a quiet life of fishing in Australia

“I’ve played through injuries, I’ve broken my foot, I’ve rehabbed that, I’ve had multiple back surgeries. You know, I’ve been through it all. If I didn’t love the game, trust me, I would be at home,” Simmons said. “You know, I’d be fishing. I could go to Australia now, go get a nice home, be on the reef, fishing. Could have, you know, find a wife, have some kids and call it a day.”

Simmons then expressed how much he loves the sport.

“But that’s just… I love this s***.”

Tragic Twist Of Fate For Ben Simmons

Tragically, the release of this raw and emotional documentary coincided with a cruel and heartbreaking twist of fate because of his torn Achilles.

During his hiatus from basketball, Simmons focused heavily on physical conditioning until he felt genuinely healthy for the first time in two years.

He began showcasing his recovery in early August 2026 by practicing with “zero restrictions” at an Australian men’s national team minicamp in Melbourne, which generated league buzz.

He then arranged a private workout in Miami with Sacramento Kings General Manager Scott Perry, expressing a deep hunger to simply play basketball again.

After impressing scouts and coaches with his conditioning and versatility, Simmons signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Kings in September 2026.

He built strong momentum through training camp and capped off the preseason by nearly recording a triple-double with 14 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists.

Ben Simmons Positive Statement After Tragic Torn Achilles Injury

Ben Simmons is not losing hope on an NBA return as he expressed deep resilience as he faces another physical setback.

“I’ve faced challenges before that tested me mentally, physically, and emotionally, and I’ve found a way through every single one of them. This injury is another chapter in my journey, not the end of my story,” Simmons wrote on Instagram.

“It’s never easy being away from the game I love, especially after everything it took to get back here. But if there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s that adversity doesn’t define you. How you respond to it does. I’ve been knocked down before, and I’ve always found a way to get back up. This time will be no different.”

Leading up to the final days of the preseason, reports indicated that the 30-year-old was locked into the Sacramento Kings opening night starting lineup alongside rookie point guard Darius Acuff Jr., Zach LaVine, Keegan Murray, and Domantas Sabonis.

Simmons’ injury completely ends his NBA comeback attempt and leaves the Kings searching for answers at power forward.