The 2026 NBA draft class already looks like one of the most talented in recent memory.

Cameron Boozer has the Memphis Grizzlies looking like contenders, Yaxel Lendeborg has reinvigorated the Golden State Warriors, and Darius Acuff Jr. has been given the reins by the Sacramento Kings.

AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Caleb Wilson, Aday Mara, Kingston Flemings, Mikel Brown Jr. and Keaton Wagler are also doing their thing for their respective teams.

Darius Acuff Jr. Gets Good News Amid Cameron Boozer Injury

On Monday, the Memphis Grizzlies officially confirmed that Cameron Boozer will miss at least four months due to a right ankle injury. Boozer has already missed two games prior to the announcement, and he could miss an additional 11 games or so, depending on his recovery.

Due to Boozer’s injury, Kalshi has put Darius Acuff Jr. as the new favorite to win the 2027 NBA Rookie of the Year award.

Acuff is slightly ahead of Yaxel Lendeborg, who has had a rough two weeks following Steph Curry’s injury.

It’s good news for Acuff since he has been given the keys to Sacramento’s offense regardless of the team’s results. He’s averaging 24.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists on 22.2 shot attempts per game. He’s shooting 40.3 percent from the field and 32.1 percent from 3-point range.

The Kings are at the bottom of the Western Conference standings at 2-15. They have one win in their last 10 games, so things are not looking up in Sacramento.

Nevertheless, the Kings are giving Acuff room to grow and learn how to be a better playmaker. They recently signed Gabe Vincent, who will surely act as a mentor for the 20-year-old rookie.

East Scout’s Thoughts on Darius Acuff Jr.

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon and Brian Windhorst recently published a breakdown of what scouts and executives think of nine rookies a month into the season.

One East executive told Windhorst that Darius Acuff Jr. reminds him of Stephon Marbury. The exec believes the Kings can win with Acuff, but he needs the right roster around him.

On the other hand, one East scout isn’t too thrilled about the Kings rookie.

Here’s what the scout told MacMahon:

“He needs to realize it’s a team game,” the scout said. “There’s no doubt he’s a talent. Defensively challenged, to say the least. He can pass. He just doesn’t want to pass.”

Another executive told MacMahon that Acuff needs to be coached hard, especially on defense.