The reaction to Sacramento Kings rookie Darius Acuff Jr. has been overwhelmingly positive so far in his first NBA month. However, one anonymous scout went out of their way to rip Acuff for his style of play. Most early projections see Acuff and Yaxel Lendeborg as the two early favorites to contend for Rookie of the Year. AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson still have a chance, but Acuff’s stats are quite impressive.

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon revealed what the critical scout said about Acuff refusing to pass:

“He needs to realize it’s a team game. There’s no doubt he’s a talent. Defensively challenged, to say the least. He can pass, he just doesn’t want to pass.”

Most NBA fans who read draft reports or watch college basketball know that scoring was Acuff’s strength, and defense was his biggest flaw. The same can be said for most smaller guards entering the league. However, the scout believes that playing selfish basketball and not passing to teammates like Domantas Sabonis or Zach LaVine is a noteworthy problem.

Rumors have circulated that Sabonis is unhappy over how little he gets the ball with Acuff having the green light. Acuff has relied more on De’Andre Hunter and Keegan Murray when he does pass the ball. Time will tell if the scout is right about Acuff wanting to score at the expense of teammates.

Why Darius Acuff Deserves Respect

The scout tried to brush off Acuff’s talent and scoring ability, but it is extremely hard to do what he is on the NBA level at any point in one’s career. Fellow young guards Keaton Wagler and Mikel Brown were selected before him and yet to show anywhere near the same skill set.

Acuff is currently averaging over 25 points and over 7 assists per game as a 6’2’’ guard who just turned 20 years old. Sacramento is desperate for a superstar after trading away Tyrese Haliburton right before he blossomed into an elite guard.

The scout would have more of a point if Acuff was on a good team or if he wasn’t putting up 7+ assists per game. Stat padding is a noteworthy factor in assists, but Acuff getting 7 assists on a bottom tier team is not the stat of a selfish player.

Kings Only Have One True Building Block

Acuff has already done enough to become the most important player on the Kings now and for the long-term future. The Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers are already getting criticism for passing on Acuff to show how respected Acuff already is by NBA fans.

Sabonis is expected to either get traded or leave in free agency to change the Sacramento roster rather soon. Every upcoming decision will be made based on Acuff and how future teammates play with his style.

The Kings fan base finally has a young foundation piece and won’t be upset about him choosing to score at this time. Sacramento has no realistic shot at the playoffs, and the season should be about Acuff’s development. The scout is out of line throwing shade at Acuff for doing his best in a difficult rookie situation of little help in a losing culture.