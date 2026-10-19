Can Ben Simmons Return This Season? Exploring NBA’s Fastest Torn Achilles Recoveries

A devastating injury hit Ben Simmons on Sunday as he suffered a torn Achilles tendon just days before his return to the NBA regular season.

It happened during a live drill in practice with the Sacramento Kings after just two preseason games with the team.

The team announced that an MRI confirmed the tear, and the 30-year-old three-time All-Star will undergo surgery to repair the injury.

This devastating setback comes just three days before the Kings’ regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Clippers, cutting short a highly anticipated NBA comeback after Simmons sat out the entire 2025–26 season to rehabilitate chronic back and leg issues.

However, can Simmons, who is now 30 years old, come back from the injury this season?

The answer is: highly unlikely.

NBA Players’ Fastest Recoveries From A Torn Achilles

The fastest notable recovery from a torn Achilles tendon in NBA history belongs to Wesley Matthews, who returned to play in approximately seven months.

Matthews suffered a torn Achilles in March 2015 while playing for the Portland Trail Blazers and managed to return by the start of the 2015-2016 regular season with the Dallas Mavericks in October 2015.

Next one is the late great Kobe Bryant, who tore his Achilles in April 2013 and rushed back in December 2013. However, the aggressive timeline was followed by subsequent lower-body injuries that limited his mobility and effectiveness.

The latest player to return in under 10 months is Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum. He tore his right Achilles in May 2025 during the playoffs with the Boston Celtics and made an accelerated return to the court in March 2026, defying the standard 12-month baseline.

Meanwhile, there is also Tyrese Haliburton’s case, which put him out of action for over 16 months after tearing his Achilles in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals.

Most NBA players require nine months to a year of structured rehab, with modern surgical techniques (like speed-bridge repairs and early protected weight-bearing) allowing some elite athletes to push toward the seven-to-nine month window.

However, the NBA regular season will only last until the first week of April, which will be six months after Simmons’ surgery.

Unless Simmons defied insurmountable odds and the Kings let him play, Simmons would have to sit out this season.

Ben Simmons Keeps His Head High

Ben Simmons broke his silence about his shocking injury on Instagram, posting a statement that revealed his emotions after the injury.

“I’ve faced challenges before that tested me mentally, physically, and emotionally, and I’ve found a way through every single one of them. This injury is another chapter in my journey, not the end of my story,” Simmons wrote.

“It’s never easy being away from the game I love, especially after everything it took to get back here. But if there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s that adversity doesn’t define you. How you respond to it does. I’ve been knocked down before, and I’ve always found a way to get back up. This time will be no different.”

The Australian native had recently signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with Sacramento. He is expected to receive his salary despite the injury.

Simmons was projected to be in the Kings’ starting lineup for their opening night game against the Los Angeles Clippers.