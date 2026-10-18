Sacramento Kings Guard Ben Simmons Suffers Devasting Injury: Report

Just as Sacramento Kings guard Ben Simmons was breathing life back into his NBA career, the former No. 1 overall pick faces an even tougher road.

“Just in: Sacramento Kings guard Ben Simmons is believed to have sustained a torn Achilles tendon at practice Sunday, sources tell ESPN,” NBA insider Shams Charania wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “A suspected season-ending injury for Simmons after rejuvenated and impressive training camp and preseason performances.”

Simmons was trying to reboot his career after rehabbing from several back surgeries.

“League source confirms that Ben Simmons is believed to have sustained a torn Achilles tendon at practice today,” ESPN’s James Ham wrote on X. “A huge blow for the Kings just days before the season begins.”

“Truly awful news,” Yahoo Sports NBA podcaster Kevin O’Connor wrote on his official X account. “Ben Simmons had worked so hard to get back to this point. Only can hope this sets up for an even greater comeback season one year from now. Sigh!”

“Confirmed: sources say it’s suspected that Ben Simmons is believed to have sustained a torn Achilles tendon at practice today,” Kings reporter Sean Cunningham wrote on his official X account. “Gym was nearly empty at the time us reporters were let into practice. Devastating blow to Ben, who has his comeback documentary released today.”

Simmons Career Went Downhill After Game 7 Loss

Simmons career has been in a nosedive since a Game 7 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the 2021 Eastern Conference Semifinals.

That was the game Simmons passed up an open layup/dunk with the game on the line — one of the most picked-over moments in recent NBA memory. Simmons was villified for passing up the shot because of what everyone assumed were fears over his ability to make a shot or — even more difficult — make free throws.

“I don’t know the answer to that,” 76ers head coach Doc Rivers said after the game when asked whether Simmons was a championship point guard.

Ben Simmons Broke the Bank in NBA Career

At this point, no one would blame Simmons if he didn’t want to go through what it takes to get back to an NBA roster. It certainly wouldn’t be about money.

Simmons was playing with the Kings on a 1-year, $3.25 million contract but the 2016 No. 1 overall pick has banked an incredible $202.3 million in career earnings — that is missing a big chunk thanks to approximately $17 million in career fines mostly incurred when he refused to play for the 76ers during the 2021-2022 season.