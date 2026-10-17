NBA World Reacts To Ben Simmons’ Performance In Kings-Spurs Game

On Friday, the Sacramento Kings finished their preseason against the San Antonio Spurs.
The Kings lost by a score of 126-97.
Despite the loss, Ben Simmons had a big night.
He finished with 14 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and one steal while shooting 5/9 from the field in 26 minutes of playing time.
NBA World Reacts To Simmons’ Performance In Spurs Game
Here’s what people were saying on social media:
Hoop Central: “BEN SIMMONS TONIGHT: 15 POINTS 8 REBOUNDS 7 ASSISTS 50% FG 26 MINUTES He’s back. 🔥🔥🔥🔥”
@KingsShowYoo: “Some phenomenal passes from Ben Simmons in here 💜”
@KalshiNBA: “Ben Simmons Kings Preseason Performance vs. the Spurs: • 14 PTS • 8 REB • 7 AST • 1 STL • 5-9 FG BACK LIKE HE NEVER LEFT!”
@Faazzla: “Plot twist of Ben Simmons becoming a starting level player again for the #Kings would be hilarious”
@Dgone_29: “Ben Simmons took a year off and he’s looked like the kings best player.”
@michaelhoub: “Ben looks like he’s moving completely differently to the player we saw with the Nets and Clippers. Looks like the time off was necessary and game-changing for him.”
@NBAPerformances: “Ben Simmons showed flashes of his old self in Sacramento’s preseason finale. 14 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST, 1 STL, 5/9 FG, 65 TS% Encouraging performance despite the loss.”
@NBCSKings: “We can get used to this Ben and Zach combo 😮💨”
@banjxhn: “Healthy Ben Simmons a winning basketball player”
@ActionNetworkHQ: “Is Ben Simmons back?! 👀 14 PTS 8 REB 7 AST 1 STL”
Looking At Simmons
Simmons was the first pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of LSU.
He did not play in the NBA last season.
The three-time All-Star has had stints with the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets and LA Clippers.
ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote (on September 4): “Just in: Three-time All-Star Ben Simmons has agreed on a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Sacramento Kings, his agents Max Wiepking, Sean Tribe and Ryan Arney tell me and @MarcJSpears. The one-time All-NBA star is back in the NBA for a 10th season after sitting out 2025-26.”
NBA World Reacts To Ben Simmons’ Performance In Kings-Spurs Game