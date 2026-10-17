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NBA World Reacts To Ben Simmons’ Performance In Kings-Spurs Game

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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 10: Ben Simmons #25 of the Sacramento Kings shoots the ball next to De'Anthony Melton #8 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half of the preseason game at Chase Center on October 10, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Godofredo A. Vásquez/Getty Images)

On Friday, the Sacramento Kings finished their preseason against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Kings lost by a score of 126-97.

Despite the loss, Ben Simmons had a big night.

He finished with 14 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and one steal while shooting 5/9 from the field in 26 minutes of playing time.

NBA World Reacts To Simmons’ Performance In Spurs Game

GettyBen Simmons #25 of the Sacramento Kings looks on against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first quarter in a preseason game at Crypto.com Arena on October 08, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Here’s what people were saying on social media:

Hoop Central: “BEN SIMMONS TONIGHT: 15 POINTS 8 REBOUNDS 7 ASSISTS 50% FG 26 MINUTES He’s back. 🔥🔥🔥🔥”

@KingsShowYoo: “Some phenomenal passes from Ben Simmons in here 💜”

@KalshiNBA: “Ben Simmons Kings Preseason Performance vs. the Spurs: • 14 PTS • 8 REB • 7 AST • 1 STL • 5-9 FG BACK LIKE HE NEVER LEFT!”

GettyBen Simmons #25 of the Sacramento Kings shoots the ball over Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half of the preseason game at Chase Center on October 10, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

@Faazzla: “Plot twist of Ben Simmons becoming a starting level player again for the #Kings would be hilarious”

@Dgone_29: “Ben Simmons took a year off and he’s looked like the kings best player.”

@michaelhoub: “Ben looks like he’s moving completely differently to the player we saw with the Nets and Clippers. Looks like the time off was necessary and game-changing for him.”

GettyBen Simmons #10 of the Brooklyn Nets sits on the bench against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Barclays Center on December 2, 2022 in New York City.

@NBAPerformances: “Ben Simmons showed flashes of his old self in Sacramento’s preseason finale. 14 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST, 1 STL, 5/9 FG, 65 TS% Encouraging performance despite the loss.”

@NBCSKings: “We can get used to this Ben and Zach combo 😮‍💨”

@banjxhn: “Healthy Ben Simmons a winning basketball player”

@ActionNetworkHQ: “Is Ben Simmons back?! 👀 14 PTS 8 REB 7 AST 1 STL”

Looking At Simmons

GettyBen Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on after the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Wells Fargo Center on December 25, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Simmons was the first pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of LSU.

He did not play in the NBA last season.

The three-time All-Star has had stints with the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets and LA Clippers.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote (on September 4): “Just in: Three-time All-Star Ben Simmons has agreed on a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Sacramento Kings, his agents Max Wiepking, Sean Tribe and Ryan Arney tell me and @MarcJSpears. The one-time All-NBA star is back in the NBA for a 10th season after sitting out 2025-26.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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NBA World Reacts To Ben Simmons’ Performance In Kings-Spurs Game

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