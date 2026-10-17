NBA World Reacts To Ben Simmons’ Performance In Kings-Spurs Game

On Friday, the Sacramento Kings finished their preseason against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Kings lost by a score of 126-97.

Despite the loss, Ben Simmons had a big night.

He finished with 14 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and one steal while shooting 5/9 from the field in 26 minutes of playing time.

NBA World Reacts To Simmons’ Performance In Spurs Game

Here’s what people were saying on social media:

Hoop Central: “BEN SIMMONS TONIGHT: 15 POINTS 8 REBOUNDS 7 ASSISTS 50% FG 26 MINUTES He’s back. 🔥🔥🔥🔥”

@KingsShowYoo: “Some phenomenal passes from Ben Simmons in here 💜”

@KalshiNBA: “Ben Simmons Kings Preseason Performance vs. the Spurs: • 14 PTS • 8 REB • 7 AST • 1 STL • 5-9 FG BACK LIKE HE NEVER LEFT!”

@Faazzla: “Plot twist of Ben Simmons becoming a starting level player again for the #Kings would be hilarious”

@Dgone_29: “Ben Simmons took a year off and he’s looked like the kings best player.”

@michaelhoub: “Ben looks like he’s moving completely differently to the player we saw with the Nets and Clippers. Looks like the time off was necessary and game-changing for him.”

@NBAPerformances: “Ben Simmons showed flashes of his old self in Sacramento’s preseason finale. 14 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST, 1 STL, 5/9 FG, 65 TS% Encouraging performance despite the loss.”

@NBCSKings: “We can get used to this Ben and Zach combo 😮‍💨”

@banjxhn: “Healthy Ben Simmons a winning basketball player”

@ActionNetworkHQ: “Is Ben Simmons back?! 👀 14 PTS 8 REB 7 AST 1 STL”

Looking At Simmons

Simmons was the first pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of LSU.

He did not play in the NBA last season.

The three-time All-Star has had stints with the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets and LA Clippers.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote (on September 4): “Just in: Three-time All-Star Ben Simmons has agreed on a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Sacramento Kings, his agents Max Wiepking, Sean Tribe and Ryan Arney tell me and @MarcJSpears. The one-time All-NBA star is back in the NBA for a 10th season after sitting out 2025-26.”