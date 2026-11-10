Toronto Raptors Announce Scottie Barnes Injury News Before Celtics Game

The Toronto Raptors have delivered another concerning injury update on Scottie Barnes, ruling their All-Star forward out for Wednesday’s game against the Boston Celtics.

Barnes will miss his third consecutive game because of a left groin strain, and Toronto has yet to announce a definitive timeline for his return.

According to the NBA’s official injury report released Tuesday, November 10, Barnes is already listed as out for Wednesday’s 7 p.m. ET matchup.

That’s a notable development. Barnes was initially questionable before Monday’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, but Toronto has ruled him out against Boston without waiting for another game-day evaluation.

It doesn’t necessarily mean Barnes has suffered a setback, but it does suggest he’s not yet ready to return to game action.

Scottie Barnes Injury Update: When Will Raptors Star Return?

The Raptors have not announced a specific return date for Barnes, who last played November 4 against the Denver Nuggets.

According to Sportsnet, Barnes appeared to be favoring his hip during the third quarter of Toronto’s loss to Denver. He subsequently missed the team’s games against the Milwaukee Bucks on November 6 and Memphis on November 9.

Barnes was able to participate in a limited capacity during Sunday’s practice, but that progress hasn’t translated into a return to the lineup.

The 25-year-old was enjoying an impressive start to the 2026-27 season before the injury, averaging 23.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.3 steals through eight appearances.

His absence is particularly difficult for a Toronto team already dealing with significant injuries elsewhere on the roster.

The Raptors dropped to 5-5 following Monday’s 118-102 loss to Memphis, and they’ll now attempt to get back above .500 without one of their most productive players.

For now, there’s an important distinction between Barnes being ruled out Wednesday and the Raptors establishing a longer-term absence. Toronto has confirmed only the former, leaving his availability beyond the Celtics game unresolved.

Toronto Raptors Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard Also Ruled Out vs. Celtics

Barnes isn’t the only major name missing from Toronto’s lineup Wednesday.

Kawhi Leonard has also been ruled out because of left knee injury management. According to The Canadian Press, Leonard will miss at least another week as he continues working toward a return following treatment for swelling in his knee.

Tuesday’s injury report also lists Immanuel Quickley as questionable with a right hamstring issue, while Collin Murray-Boyles and Trayce Jackson-Davis are questionable because of illnesses. Nate Bittle remains out with a right avulsion fracture.

That leaves Toronto facing the possibility of playing Boston without several regular rotation players, including two of its biggest stars.

The injuries have already forced the Raptors to make significant adjustments.

Jamal Shead stepped into a larger role against Memphis and delivered 20 points and 11 assists, recording his second consecutive double-double. Jakob Poeltl added 18 points and eight rebounds.

It was Toronto’s sixth different starting lineup through its first 10 games.

“When they’re out, it’s just next man up,” Shead told reporters after Monday’s loss, according to The Canadian Press. “It’s a lot of opportunity, and we get excited for it.”

The Raptors will need more of that production Wednesday. And with Barnes already ruled out, Toronto’s next injury update could be just as significant as the one it delivered Tuesday.