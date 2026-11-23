The Toronto Raptors star delivered a major statement as he nears a return to the court.

Spotted taking significant shootarounds ahead of Monday’s matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, the star forward acknowledged the growing media buzz surrounding his recovery from left knee swelling and patellar tendinopathy.

Kawhi Leonard Makes Crucial Statement About His Raptors Return

Kawhi Leonard told reporters at Toronto Raptors practice, “Alright guys, get your stories going,” as he took shots on the court as his return from a left knee injury nears.

Leonard has missed Toronto’s last 13 games since appearing in just the first two contests of the 2026-2027 NBA season, where he averaged 19.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 steals.

Following specialized treatment and steady progress in his strength and conditioning program, ESPN’s Shams Charania earlier reported that the Raptors are optimistic Leonard will return to game action within the next few weeks.

“Kawhi Leonard has been out since October 23rd, but I’m told the Raptors are optimistic that Leonard will be returning to action in the next few weeks,” Charania said. “He’s been making progress on the court, ramping up, trying to reduce that swelling in his knee.”

“The Raptors and Leonard are confident that when he’s back, he’s going to stay back and be able to sustain his play.”

His presence will provide a critical boost for a shorthanded Toronto squad struggling early in the season with a 6–10 record while dealing with a hamstring injury to RJ Barrett.

Toronto Raptors Head Coach Opens Up About Team’s Struggles Without Kawhi Leonard

Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic has had to navigate heavy injuries and a losing skid while Kawhi Leonard remains sidelined with left knee swelling.

Compounding the absence, Rajakovic has also dealt with other key players, including Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett, missing time, testing the team’s depth during a stretch that included a six-game losing streak.

Rajakovic has been forced to adjust rotations and schemes on the fly with his projected starters rarely intact.

But Darko is not dwelling on things that they cannot control.

“It’s controlling what we can control. Our preparation, our work, our intentionality, how hard we play, how hard we compete. We constantly show the film to the guys: what we need to do better, how we can stay ready, and just got to build. It’s a tough moment for us right now. But I think through these tough moments, something really good and something really special is going to be born,” Rajakovic said.

The Raptors are leaning heavily on Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, and Jakob Poeltl to carry the offense and anchor the lineup.

Barnes has taken on the primary scoring and playmaking load as the team’s focal point, while Quickley runs the backcourt and Poeltl holds down the paint.

Because wing RJ Barrett is also out with a hamstring injury and forward Collin Murray-Boyles has dealt with concussion protocol, Toronto has increasingly turned to younger rotation pieces like Ja’Kobe Walter, Jamal Shead, and Jamison Battle, alongside veteran forward Kyle Anderson to soak up major minutes and keep the team competitive until Leonard returns.

The hope for the Raptors is to see Kawhi back on the court as soon as possible.