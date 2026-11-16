How Did Cardinals QB Carson Beck Perform in NFL Debut? Breaking Down Stats vs. Rams

The Arizona Cardinals finally got the long-awaited Carson Beck regular-season debut on Sunday, and it ended in a 34-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams anyway.

Beck injured his ribs in the first preseason Hall of Fame game and has been sidelined since. Week 10 was when he finally suited up after that injury. His rehab might have taken longer, but the Cardinals didn’t have many options with their Gardner Minshew II gamble failing.

Minshew suffered a season-ending torn UCL after the Cardinals handed him the QB1 role following the Jacoby Brissett trade. They had no option but to force Beck out.

The Cardinals dropped to the Rams in a 34-6 loss, and worse yet, Beck had a pretty rough night for his NFL debut.

How did Carson Beck Perform in His NFL Debut?

He started strong, completing seven of his first nine passes to help Arizona jump out to a 6-3 lead behind two 49-yard Chad Ryland field goals.

That momentum only stayed till the Rams adjusted. Then, it all went downhill for the Cardinals.

Los Angeles reeled off 31 straight points, and ultimately held the Cardinals to just 123 total yards.

But that’s just the stat line. Eye test cuts him some slack. Trailing 10-6 with 31 seconds left before halftime, Beck threw a low pass that Devin Duvernay juggled right into the hands of Rams safety Kamren Kinchens for a 33-yard return. Strip away that tip-drill pick, and he only had one true turnover-worthy throw, a forced pass into tight coverage in the second half.

Then again, the Cardinals didn’t have enough receivers to protect Beck to begin with. Between a thin receiver room featuring Simi Fehoko and Reggie Virgil, and the Rams hogging the ball, Beck only threw 18 passes all game.

He also missed a wide-open Zay Jones on a first-half deep shot that was underthrown and dropped. Had he hit that one throw, his stat line would have suddenly jumped closer to 150-plus yards and a score.

The final offensive score shows just how much the offense held Beck back. The Cardinals finished with just 123 total yards (34 rushing), six first downs, and ran 40 fewer offensive plays than Los Angeles (34 to 74) while losing time of possession by more than 24 minutes.

Carson Beck Stats from Cardinals vs. Rams

Beck went 11-of-18 (61.1% completion rate) for the night, logging 108 passing yards, 0 touchdowns, 3 total turnovers (two interceptions and a fumble), 5 sacks taken, and a 38.4 passer rating.

Head coach Mike LaFleur also confirmed that Beck did the best he could with the offense around him.

“He did everything we asked him to do… I was impressed. I thought he did his job,” LaFleur said of Beck post-game.

Even Beck appeared disappointed that his debut ended in a loss.

“I hate losing,” Beck said post-game.

“I’ve just gotta be able to make plays to keep us in it and keep drives alive,” Beck added. “Whether that’s getting it out, making a guy miss and extending a play, or something of that sort.”

The Cardinals take on one of the trickier teams on their schedule, the Kansas City Chiefs, next week.