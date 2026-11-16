Cardinals’ Trey McBride Makes NFL History Despite Ugly Week 10 Loss

The Arizona Cardinals can be historically bad at times. But that hasn’t fazed Trey McBride from making historically good milestones.

Carson Beck’s NFL debut went every bit as well as one would have expected, considering how shorthanded Arizona was. He completed 11 passes for 108 yards and two interceptions, for a 38.4 quarterback rating.

Still, he helped Trey McBride set single-season milestones. Heading into Sunday’s contest, McBride had a chance to make NFL history in several different categories. While his five catches stalled his 11-game streak of seven-plus catches per game, he still bested former teammate Zach Ertz’s single-season milestone.

NFL.com recently shared that “…with five receptions in Week 10, McBride can surpass Zach Ertz (77 receptions in 2018 with Philadelphia) for the most receptions by a tight end in his team’s first 10 games of a season in NFL history.”

Those five catches now give McBride 78 on the season. While he isn’t on pace to break Michael Thomas’ single-season record of 149 receptions, McBride is still on track to notch between 132 and 133 catches.

For someone playing on an offense that has been up and down this season, that’s pretty impressive. Thomas had Drew Brees throwing him the football when he set his record. McBride had Jacoby Brissett, Gardner Minshew, and now, Carson Beck at quarterback.

Trey McBride Also Joined A Handful Of NFL Greats On Sunday

NFL.com also shared in the days leading up to the game that “With two receptions in Week 10, McBride can become the fifth tight end in NFL history with at least 75 receptions in four consecutive seasons.”

That number put McBride in the same conversation as Todd Christensen, Jason Witten, Jimmy Graham, and Travis Kelce. Despite a poor debut from Beck — much of which you can pin on other players — McBride remained Arizona’s most consistent option.

Cardinals’ Offense Still Has Life With Trey McBride

McBride didn’t enjoy his best performance on Sunday, but he still notched five catches on five targets for 37 yards and 7.4 yards per catch. Despite leading such a shorthanded unit onto the field, if Beck has McBride to keep throwing the ball to, there is still life in this Arizona Cardinals offense throughout the last seven games of their season.

Opponents with some of the best defenses in football can key on McBride, and chances are, it won’t matter. He is one of those few players opposing defenses must concede will get his yards, and that is rare among NFL players.

For a rookie quarterback like Beck, McBride should be the first option every time he drops back in these next seven contests. If McBride isn’t open, then Beck must look to his second and third options.

As it stands, there isn’t a “when in doubt” moment. Drop back, throw the ball to McBride, and in the process, he will likely keep making new milestones.

The more often Beck gets the ball to McBride, the better he and the Cardinals’ offense will perform. That will be the test when Arizona faces off with the mighty Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11.