Cardinals’ Carson Beck Sends Strong Message After Brutal NFL Debut

Carson Beck’s NFL debut couldn’t have been worse. But that didn’t shake the Cardinals‘ new starting quarterback’s confidence.

Beck’s debut mirrored an ongoing problem that the Cardinals have had with the Los Angeles Rams. Despite their 18-16 win in Week 6, Arizona never found the end zone. Fast forward to Week 10, they still didn’t find the end zone with Beck under center.

Beck racked up 108 passing yards — 89 when you account for the 19 yards he lost via sacks. He threw two interceptions, and his 38.4 quarterback rating was lower than it would have been if he failed to complete a single pass to either team.

The rookie had every reason to talk about everything that went wrong postgame. But give Beck credit, because it didn’t go that way.

Via Darren Urban of AZCardinals.com, Beck said:

“How are you able to respond when things go bad? Obviously we didn’t respond well today, and that starts with me. … But having the opportunity to play, that’s what allows us to stay focused. To be out there is fun. Football is fun.”

The latter is exactly what fans should want to hear from their potential answer at quarterback. No, Beck didn’t have a good game, and he had a historically bad debut numbers-wise. Still, it shook neither his confidence nor head coach Mike LaFleur’s confidence.

Carson Beck Reflects On Difficult Cardinals Debut

Beck was neither intimidated nor overwhelmed at the prospect of facing two of the best defensive linemen of the 21st century. In that same article from Urban, Beck said:

“Going out on the first drive, looking across the field at guys like Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett. I just smiled for a second and was like, ‘This is sick.'”

If a rookie quarterback refuses to let Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett intimidate him, few defensive players in the NFL will. That refusal is another positive trait fans should also want to see in a quarterback who could end up starting all season in 2027, depending on how these last seven games go.

In this arguably worst-case-scenario debut, Beck should have a few more takeaways. The first? He won’t face many more defenses this season as good as the Rams’. The second? He may have had the best learning experience he could have asked for early in his tenure as a starting quarterback.

Beck Faces Crucial Seven-Game Stretch With Arizona

That crucial seven-game stretch starts next week when Arizona travels to Kansas City to face the Chiefs.

Per Pro-Football-Reference, Kansas City is third in the NFL with 17.3 points allowed per game. Still, it’s an opportunity to apply what he learned in Arizona’s Week 10 loss. The following two games will see him face more manageable opponents in the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles before Arizona heads into its bye week.

Ideally, Beck will improve his play dramatically by the time Arizona faces Washington and Philadelphia. That should set the stage to take full advantage of the opportunity Beck is getting to be the guy in 2027 across Arizona’s final four games. At this point, he controls his own destiny.