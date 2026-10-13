Seahawks Named Top Destination for Cardinals Franchise Record Holding WR

The Arizona Cardinals are already coming off a massive Marvin Harrison Jr. trade, so another one in such a short time, and they might not pull off another one this soon.

Arizona isn’t going to hold a fire sale just for the sake of it. But as the November trade deadline approaches, NFL history proves that even the most stubborn general managers lose their leverage when a desperate contender makes an offer they simply can’t refuse.

That would be a James Conner trade. The rumors haven’t been heavy around Cardinals running back like they were for Harrison Jr., but there are teams who need a running back to simply lock in their postseason goals.

And that’s where the Seahawks come in.

Cardinals’ James Conner Names Trade Prospect for Seattle Seahawks

Raising Zona’s Reese Kunz named the Seahawks one of the top 3 destinations for Conner if GM Monti Ossenfort wants more draft capital.

Even without Kunz explaining it, it’s no secret that Seattle’s running back room has been completely chewed up by injuries.

“Seattle is another team already forced to overcome early-season injuries at running back,” Kunz writes. “They desperately could use Zach Charbonnet right about now, though he’s not expected to return in time for their Week 6 road matchup against the Denver Broncos. First-round rookie Jadarian Price was expected to be their primary back until Charbonnet’s return, but he’s currently on IR after aggravating a chest injury at practice.”

As for the other backs, Kunz mentioned how they’ve been “underwhelming.”

“George Holani and Emanuel Wilson combined for three fumbles in their Week 5 loss to divisional rival San Francisco 49ers. Two of those were recovered by San Francisco, becoming the difference-maker in a game decided by three points with little margin for error.”

Not that Conner’s medical file is non-existent, but Kunz sees him as a far more reliable option than the ones Seattle has right now.

“Conner comes with injury problems of his own, but would at least be a far more reliable option when he’s actually on the field. Seattle’s offense is at its best when they’re effectively rotating backs and wearing down defenses. They haven’t been able to lean into that strength as much this season, contributing to their relatively underwhelming 3-2 start as defending champions. Adding someone like Conner would immediately help address that.”

Will the Cardinals Consider Trading Conner?

The Cardinals aren’t unlocking Conner’s full potential either. He is one of the most celebrated running backs in franchise history.

By hitting 1,094 rushing yards in 2024 (following his 1,040-yard campaign in 2023), Conner became just the third player in Cardinals franchise history to put up back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons. The only other two running backs to accomplish that in the franchise’s 100+ year history are Ottis Anderson (5 times) and Hall-of-Famer Edgerrin James (twice).

In his first year with Arizona (2021), Conner scored 18 total touchdowns (15 rushing, 3 receiving) on just 239 total touches. That tied him for the second-most total touchdowns in a single season in franchise history, trailing only David Johnson’s 20-TD season in 2016.

That is the type of manpower that can make sure that the Seahawks are Super Bowl-bound again this season and give Sam Darnold the back he needs to continue with those game-winning touchdowns.

They will need to pay up for it, though. If Seattle steps up with premium draft capital—say, a day-two pick or a core defender—Arizona’s front office might have no choice but to listen.

It turns what looks like a pipe dream on paper into the exact kind of deadline-day impulse move that reshapes a playoff race.