Falcons Announce Decision on Cameron Thomas

The Atlanta Falcons have announced a decision about EDGE Cameron Thomas, as he has been signed to a contract extension.

Thomas, who is playing this season on a one-year, $3.1 million deal, is set to make a bag on his next Falcons contract.

Falcons Extend Cameron Thomas

According to Adam Schefter, the Falcons have given Thomas a three-year, $33 million contract extension, keeping him in Atlanta long-term.

“The Falcons and EDGE Cameron Thomas reached agreement on a three-year extension worth up to $33 million, tying him to Atlanta through the 2029 season, per @rapsheet and me. @EquitySports CEO Chris Cabott and Falcons GM Ian Cunningham and SVP Bryce Johnston wrapped up the agreement Thursday night,” Schefter wrote on his X.

Falcons Pleased With Their EDGE

Based on this contract extension, it’s fair to say that the Falcons have been pleased with what they have seen so far from Thomas.

This season, his first in Atlanta, Thomas has started all nine games for the team, racking up 2 sacks and 25 tackles.

Previously, Thomas played for the Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs, and Cleveland Browns. But after bouncing around the league since he first entered it in 2022, it appears that Thomas has finally found a long-term home in Atlanta.

Since being taken in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the 87th overall pick by the Cardinals, Thomas has racked up 8.5 sacks and 104 tackles.

Although he has bounced around the league since he was first drafted, it appears that the Falcons really like what they have seen from this player and want to keep him in the fold long term, which is exactly why they gave him this hefty contract extension to stick around, one that he, of course, signed as he finally gets some job security in his contract.

Speaking of the Falcons, the team is currently 3-6, and they take on Thomas’s old team, the Chiefs, this Sunday in Week 10 NFL action. The Falcons are +3 home underdogs in this game, one that is important for them to win as they try to win the NFC South, which is one of the weakest divisions in football.